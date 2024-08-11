American Uihlein wins International Series England to scale Asian Tour’s Order of Merit

American Peter Uihlein - International Series England champion on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Peter Uihlein (US) delivered a stunning final round, shooting an eight-under-par 63 to win the $2 million International Series England at Foxhills Club and Resort in Surrey on the Asian Tour.

The 34-year-old American who competes in the LIV Golf League for RangeGoats GC, entered the final day with a narrow one-stroke lead. He sealed the victory by posting the best round of the day, showcasing his ability to play under pressure.

Uihlein's performance propelled him to the top of the 2024 Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit, overtaking notable players like John Catlin from the US, Ben Campbell from New Zealand, and Thai rising star Surratt.

Starting with an opening nine holes of two-under 33, marked by birdies on the 5th and 8th holes, Uihlein’s back nine was even more impressive, featuring an eagle on the 327-yard par 4 10th and additional birdies on the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes. Uihlein’s consistent play, with 25 birdies and two eagles over four days, culminated in a commanding, seven-shot victory.

Uihlein had 25 birdies and two eagles in an outstanding performance over the four days. His final day round included hitting 17 of 18 greens in regulation and taking 29 putts with just 13 on the back nine – which he completed in 30 shots.

Having previously competed on the Challenge Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, and the PGA Tour, Peter Uihlein secured his fourth career professional victory. He also had a distinguished amateur career, which included winning the 2010 US Amateur, He is a former World Amateur Number One and was a member of the victorious 2009 US Walker Cup team.

Other notable performances came from LIV Golf players, with Harold Varner III (USA) finishing strong in sixth place at 11-under-par and followed closely by Richard Bland (England) in a tie for seventh, just one stroke behind.

Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri (India) also delivered a solid performance, carding a final round of 68 to complement his earlier rounds of 72, 70, and 68. Lahiri finished at 6-under-par, securing a tied 18th position alongside Thomas Pieters (Belgium) and Branden Grace (South Africa).

On completing his round, Lahiri summed up his week: “The week was no better than a poor week in my mind – far from my best golf. It was a bit unclean – I enjoyed the golf course the weather was good and the overall tournament was undoubtedly a success for the Asian Tour.

“I made quite a few birdies but my wedges were not good enough to finish any higher up the scoreboard. I can take some positives and I have some things to work on. I fly tomorrow morning to the US for next week’s LIV Golf League event in Greenbrier.” He added.

Dubai veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) shot rounds of 69, 68, 71 and 75 to finish in tied 47th on one under.

The next tournament on the Asian Tour is the $500,000 Mandiri Indonesia Open from August 29th to September 1st. It will be followed by the next International Series event, the fifth of 10 of 2024 – the $2 million Black Mountain Championship from October 17th to 20th.