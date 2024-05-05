American golf star Brooks Koepka makes history at LIV Golf Singapore

Smash GC's Brooks Koepka in action during the LIV Golf Singapore. - Reuters

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 1:43 PM

Smash GC’s Brooks Koepka claimed a slice of history when he shot a final round of 68 for a three-round total of 15 under par 198 to win the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa GC.

Koepka becomes the first player to win four individual titles on LIV Golf.

Starting on hole one in the shotgun start with a three-shot lead he fired four birdies and a bogey for a two-shot win.

“It’s all starting to come around – both on and off the golf course,” said Koepka. “I have worked very hard recently – it’s been a good two weeks.

Smash GC's Brooks Koepka celebrates with his caddie and the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Singapore. - Reuters

“The ball striking was solid and I made a few important putts. I like the way things are trending – and I just need to keep doing the right stuff.

“Everything is looking good – my driving was at its best and everything felt almost easy – especially with the defence of my USPGA Championship in a couple of weeks’ time,” Koepka added.

Runners-up were Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman who shot final rounds of 64 and 66 respectively to also enable Team Ripper GC to take the Team Championship, with all four scores counting on the last day, along with Matt Jones (70) and Lucas Herbert (74). This follows up their home team win in LIV Golf Adelaide last week.

Cameron Smith, Captain of Ripper GC said: “I am very proud of them. I knew that we had it in us, though, and it was just a matter of time.

“There were probably a few lazy boys over Christmas, to be honest, and it took us a little bit to get going, but this is how we expect to play, and this is how we want to keep playing. We'll try and make it three in Houston.”

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), playing with Koepka, had a disappointing final round of level par 71, for a 54-hole total of 204, nine under par and finished tied 10th. His first two rounds were 67 and 66.

He struggled on holes 10 – 15, dropping five shots in that stretch, but finished strongly with three consecutive birdies on holes 16, 17 and 18 – which gave the Cleeks GC their first podium position in LIV Golf history in tied second.

Defending champion Talor Gooch (Smash GC) finished in fourth place three shots back of the winner.

The next LIV Golf event is LIV Golf – Houston to be played 7th – 9th June, 2024.

Leading Second-Round Individual Scores

(7,406 Yards, Par 71)

B. Koepka (Smash GC) 66. 64. 68. 198.

C. Smith (Ripper GC) 71. 65. 64. 200.

M. Leishman (Ripper GC) 67. 67. 66. 200.

T. Gooch (Smash GC) 68. 66. 67. 201.

Team Results

(Best three scores from each team for the first two rounds and all four counting scores in round three).

Ripper GC –32.

Fireballs GC –29.

Cleeks GC –29.