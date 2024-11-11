Amateur athletes shine in Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Athletes from leading academies and clubs worldwide competed in the event. — Supplied photo

Amid a charged atmosphere and a large turnout of fans, Mubadala Arena saw the amateur competitions on Monday as part of the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Athletes from leading academies and clubs worldwide competed in the white and blue belt divisions.

Bruno Barreto, coach of Commando Group Academy, was happy with his team's fine display.

"I’m proud of our team’s performance so far. We achieved strong results in the competitions, took second place as the best academy in the youth category, and led in the amateur events," Barreto said.

"I’m confident our athletes will continue to excel as we enter the masters and professional competitions. We’ve won the professional title twice before, and we aim for strong results again.

“This is my sixth time attending the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. I previously competed here and won gold in 2019. Now, I’m focused on sharing my experience with the new generation, helping them achieve strong results at various championships.” Mirsad Vilic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who won gold in Men’s GI/White/Master 4/ 94KG, representing Fight Sports – Ruckus JJ, said: “This is my first time competing here, and I’m thrilled to win gold. I started Jiu-Jitsu two and a half years ago and have competed in several European championships to build the skills needed for a championship of this level. The organisation was excellent, and the competition was tough. I look forward to coming back next year.” Leonardo De Fazio of Italy, who took gold in Men’s GI/White/Master 1/ 56KG, representing Jesters Jiu Jitsu, added: “This is my second time in the championship. I competed last year but didn’t reach the podium. This year, I focused more on training and took part in other championships. My main goal was to make it to the podium, and I’m glad I achieved that. “I noticed a big improvement in the championship from last year in both audience size and participation. This raised the level of competition and made this achievement even more meaningful. I’ll definitely be back next year.”