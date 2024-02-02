Alom takes MVP of the day as The Senior Champions Tour visits Al Zorah Golf Club

Winners of the Al Zorah Golf Club edition of The Senior Champions Tour.- Sup-plied photo

Kaseem Alom (+20) shot 41 Stableford Points to have the best round of the day as Ajman's Al Zorah Golf Club hosted the recent edition of The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT).

Players were all praised for the excellent condition of the playing surfaces of the golf course which was designed by Nicklaus Design, the company of legendary 18-time Major Champion - Jack Nicklaus.

Alom shot the equivalent of an 87 with nines of 43 and 44 which is surely going to catch the attention of TSCT Handicap Authorities.

He won Division B by three clear points from Stamen Stantchev (17).

Division A was won by Sheldon Ritchie (10) with 36 points winning on a countback from Gerard Ber (10).

Vijay Vasu, organizer and co-founder of TSCT said at the Prize Presentation: “Congratulations to all our winners. We have had an excellent crowd, all keen on competitive golf in a like-minded environment.

“We are currently looking to grow our membership base for men over 50 years old and ladies over 40.

“Our next TSCT event is on Wednesday 21st February 2024 at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah,” Vasu added.

Results (Points)

Division A

Ritchie 36.

Ber 36.

Division B

Alom 41.

Stantchev 38.

Ladies

O’Brien 36.

Guest Division

Sharma 34.

Super Senior Division

NAK Choi 31.

Gross

Bagge 73.

