All set for UAE National MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced the launch of the first edition of the UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship, scheduled for January 25-26 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The championship, initially planned as a one-day event, has been extended to two days due to the high number of registrations. It will feature wide participation from male and female athletes representing various clubs and academies across the UAE.

Competitors will take to the cage in youth and senior categories, including age groups Youth C (12–13 years), Youth B (14–15 years), and Youth A (16–17 years).

For the first time in local mixed martial arts championships, the event will also include a Youth D category (11–12 years), representing a significant milestone in the sport's development.

The championship will also showcase competitions in the seniors category (18 years and above), adding a heightened level of excitement and competition to the event.

Mohammed Jassim Al Hosani, a member of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee at the Federation, emphasised that the UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship reflects the vision of the wise leadership in supporting sports and athletes. The event is designed to meet the highest international standards, serving as a platform to discover and nurture emerging talent while preparing them for participation in international events. He highlighted that the inclusion of new age categories in mixed martial arts competitions marks a vital step towards expanding the base of practitioners. This initiative offers opportunities for different age groups to enhance their skills and gain experience in a professional and competitive environment. “The addition of the seniors category to the championship underscores the continuous development of mixed martial arts in the UAE. This category contributes to raising the overall level of competition while enriching the experiences of younger athletes,” he added.