All roads lead to Newbury Racecourse for the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend

Dubai Duty Free return to Newbury Racecourse on Friday as title sponsor of the two-day Dubai Duty Free International Weekend featuring the prestigious Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes for two-year-old horses which is backed by a host of entertainment for racegoers.
The action on the track is guaranteed to be of the highest quality with the Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy and two valuable handicaps preceding Saturday’s £90,000 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes which in the past has been won by some great horses including Harry Angel, Ribchester and Awzaan.
The race is an early pointer to next season’s Classics.
Friday’s seven-race card is highlighted by the Dubai Duty Free Cup a Listed event for three-year-olds and over and run over a distance of seven furlongs.
Racegoers visiting the Arabic-themed Dubai Duty Free marquee on both days of the meeting will have the opportunity to sample complimentary Arabic coffee and dates and have the chance to win fabulous prizes including free entry into the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise and Millennium Millionaire prize draw.
Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO said: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Newbury Racecourse which is now in its 28th year.
“The Dubai Duty Free International Weekend is one of the highlights of our European sponsorship portfolio and we look forward to another fantastic renewal featuring many of the sport’s biggest names.”
The fixture concludes the multi-award-winning airport retailer’s season of horseracing events which began in April with the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend at Newbury Racecourse followed by the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh in June ahead of the world’s premier international jockeys’ competition, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot in August.
