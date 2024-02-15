All I wanted was to play international cricket in front of my father: Sarfaraz

India's Sarfaraz Khan (C) greets his father, Naushad Khan, before his debut match at the Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot on February 15. - AFP-

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 6:44 PM

All that Sarfaraz Khan wanted since the beginning of his cricket journey as a six-year-old was to become an international player in front of his father.

Two decades later, that dream came true on Thursday for the Mumbaikar when he was handed India's Test cap No 311 ahead of the third match against England by no less than former captain Anil Kumble with his father Naushad watching tearfully.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both scored centuries to take India to 326-5 at close after England made a strong start to the day.

Invited to field first England had India reeling at 33-3 inside the first hour and could have removed Rohit when he was on 27.

Sarfaraz plays a shot during the first day of the third Test. - AFP

But the Indian skipper grabbed the reprieve and went on to compile a typically-stylish 131 in a fourth-wicket partnership of 204 with Jadeja, back from a hamstring injury.

Jadeja was unbeaten on 110 at stumps.

As was expected, Sarfaraz proved his worth with a half century which could have been a bigger knock if not for the run out at non-striker's end following a mix up with unbeaten centurion Ravindra Jadeja.

The 26-year-old was, however, too happy to have any complaints.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and getting the cap in front of my father. I was six-years-old when he started my cricket (training). It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him," Sarfaraz told the media here after the end of day's play in which India were 326/5.

Rohit Sharma survived a dropped catch to compile a century. - AFP

Naushad was overwhelmed on Thursday. He had not even planned to visit Rajkot to watch his son but landed in the city on the eve of the game.

Tears, hugs and joy swept through the Khan family with Sarfaraz's wife (Romana) present beside his father.

"I was padded up for almost four hours (in the dressing room). I kept thinking that I have kept so much patience in life and there is no harm in keeping some more," aisd Sarfaraz

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century. - AFP

Sarfaraz said runs and performances did not matter to him as much as playing for India with his father there to watch him.

"It was my father's dream to play for India but unfortunately it couldn't happen due to some reasons, there wasn't much support from home then. He worked very hard on me and is now doing the same with my brother. It was the proudest moment of my life," he said.

"He was very emotional as I took the cap in front of him and so was my wife. I felt as if some pressure was off my shoulders given the hard work he had put in on me and I did not waste it," he stated emotions still raw after a whirlwind day..

Brief scores

Third Test, Rajkot (day one of five):

India: 326-5 ( Rohit 131, Jadeja 110*, Sarfaraz 62; Wood 3-69)

vs England