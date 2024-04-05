Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' boxing shorts set to sell for millions at Sotheby's auction in New York

Indian teen Lavanya Gupta wins Girl’s Division while Alexander Rushika tops Boys Under 14’s
The shorts worn by Muhammad Ali in his legendary "Thrilla in Manila" boxing match are up for grabs at Sotheby's in New York, part of a growing sports memorabilia market eyed by auction houses.
Bids -- including the latest for $3.8 million -- have been rolling in since late March for the Everlast-brand shorts, which are white with black stripes and are signed by Ali.
The auction is open until April 12.
The sale comes as Sotheby's is auctioning off a slew of sports lots, including a uniform from NBA star Victor Wembanyama.
Despite a growing interest in historic sporting items, Sotheby's said that, as of Thursday, the minimum price agreed to by the seller of Ali's shorts has not yet been reached.
Sotheby's estimates the shorts could eventually fetch $4-6 million.
Ali's 1975 "Thrilla in Manila" fight against Joe Frazier was held in the Philippines and followed his "Rumble in the Jungle" bout in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then called Zaire) the year before.
Ali's fight in the Philippines went to 14 rounds before Frazier's coach threw in the towel.
"It was like death. Closest thing to dying that I know of," Ali said of the fight, which was held amid stifling heat and humidity, with temperatures heightened by TV lights.
Ali, born Cassius Clay in the southeastern state of Kentucky, is known as both a sporting great and for his role in fighting for civil rights for African Americans. He died in 2016.
Also for sale is a raft of NBA jerseys, including French player Wembanyama's complete uniform from an exhibition game held earlier this year.
Interest in the game day goods also apparently extends to items from Wembanyama's locker -- including a chair, water bottles and a towel.
For those who don't have the cash for the jersey -- estimated to sell for $80-120,000 -- the locker contents are estimated to go for $5-7,000.
ALSO READ
Indian teen Lavanya Gupta wins Girl’s Division while Alexander Rushika tops Boys Under 14’s
The revamped course will feature a fresh layout that will offer unparalleled opportunities for golfers to refine their skills and enjoy the game to its fullest potential
Welsh International amasses an eleven-shot lead over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Some of the world's top fighters will be in action at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on August 3
MLB MVP and Atlanta Braves All-Star becomes youngest investor in new Middle East league
The Welsh player said he was overall very happy with his game despite a couple of missed putts in the first round
I am very happy I now have Dubai as my home and a 12-month base and have been made very welcome by some new friends
Japanese star aims to get in to the top 10 on the Race to Dubai Rankings and also gain access to privileges on the 2025 PGA Tour