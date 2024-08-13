Al Hamra set to host some of the top elite amateur golfers from the Asia-Pacific region and Europe

The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation team celebrate their Bonallack Trophy victory at La Manga in Spain last year.. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:39 PM

A new chapter in the history of the Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy will be written when Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah plays host to the 2025 events.

Staged biennially, the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup-style match play contest pits teams representing the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) against their counterparts from the European Golf Association (EGA).

Featuring the best amateur golfers from the two regions, the 12th staging of the Bonallack Trophy and the fourth version of the Patsy Hankins Trophy will be held from January 8th – 10th, 2025.

Among the star names to have appeared in the Bonallack Trophy since its inception in 1998 are Cameron Smith, Geoff Ogilvy, Min Woo Lee, Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya and Kiradech Aphibarnrat for the Asia-Pacific and Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Danny Willett and Francesco Molinari for Europe.

In the Patsy Hankins Trophy, which was launched in 2016, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green, Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul have represented Asia-Pacific with Albane Valenzuela, Emma Spitz, Helen Briem, and Lottie Woad, currently number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), lining up for Europe.

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, said: “After the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which prevented us from staging these events between 2018 and 2023, we’re delighted to be back on track with the biennial scheduling.

“The Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy are special events for both the APGC and the EGA as we get to see stars of the future who will go on to win professional Major titles. ‘The continued success of these match play contests a testament to the close working relationship between the APGC and the EGA. “

Caroline Huyskes, President of the EGA, commented: “We also greatly appreciate the support of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Al Hamra Golf Club. Their efforts are central to the success of the 2025 gathering.

“We’re really looking forward to yet another exciting encounter between Asia-Pacific and Europe. Matches between teams of geographic regions always prove to be so special. They mobilise energy in their own right and bring an unforgettable experience for the players and all involved. ‘

“The level of play, sportsmanship and friendship is just amazing. We’re thankful to our close friends at the APGC for organising the 2025 edition and look forward to visiting Al Hamra Golf Club and the UAE, which will surely be outstanding hosts for this great event.’

General Abdulla Al Hashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and a Board Member of the APGC, said: “The EGF is honoured to play host to the 2025 Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy.

“The talent on both sides of our regions is so high that, among past players who have taken part in the Bonallack and Patsy Hankins, we have now won numerous Majors and countless PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LET events.

“We offer a very warm welcome to all players and officials and are confident that another memorable week of golf is in store in January.”

In the men’s Bonallack Trophy, which is named after the late Sir Michael Bonallack, ex-amateur standout and former R&A Secretary, Europe holds a 7-4 overall advantage.

Last year at La Manga in Spain was just the second time that Asia-Pacific had won the Bonallack Trophy on European soil, the only other occasion being in 2004 at Italy’s Circolo Golf Roma.

Asia-Pacific’s two other successes came at Japan’s Hirono Golf Club in 2002 and Doha Golf Club in 2018, the sole previous occasion the event has been staged in the Middle East.

In the women’s Patsy Hankins Trophy, named after the respected late New Zealand golfing administrator Patsy Hankins, Asia-Pacific holds a 2-1 lead overall. Located in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Troon-managed Al Hamra Golf Club joined the official DP World Tour venue list in 2022, hosting the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The fourth edition of the championship will take place a fortnight after the Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy, from January 25th – 28th.