Ahmed bin Mohammed honours UAE's champion athletes

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), with the athletes. — X

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 9:30 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), honoured the UAE's champion athletes who secured 31 medals in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, at Hangzhou in China.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the UAE's commitment to developing the Olympic movement in line with the leadership's vision.

This dedication reinforces the UAE's prominent position on the global sporting map, he noted.

"The noteworthy accomplishments of UAE athletes in both continental and global competitions adds to the country's success in various fields. The impressive feats of our athletes in the Asian Games will be etched in our collective memory, embodying a tale of success marked by unwavering determination and a steadfast commitment to attaining excellence and being recognised on the international stage," Sheikh Ahmed said.

He also emphasised that the accomplishments of the UAE's champions in the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games have played a significant role in enhancing the sporting landscape in the country and the overall standards of sports.

"Securing 11 medals reaffirms that willpower and dedication are inherent qualities of our nation's athletes, irrespective of the level of competition," he added.

"We have accomplished the most outstanding participation for the country in the Asian Games since 1978. We ranked first among Arab countries and 14th overall in the participating countries' ranking table in the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games. Our commitment to striving for higher levels of excellence remains unwavering, and we aim to secure new titles in the upcoming championships."

The ceremony was attended by Vice Presidents of the NOC, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, as well as Secretary-General of the NOC, Fares Al Mutawa.

The UAE participated in the 19th edition of the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The UAE took part in 20 individual and team sports, with a total of 140 athletes, including 102 male and 38 female athletes.

The national athletes secured 20 medals in various categories, including five gold, five silver and 10 bronze.

In the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou (October 22-28), the UAE was represented by 41 athletes across eight sports: athletics, powerlifting, archery, cycling, shooting, judo, bocce and badminton.

The UAE secured 11 medals, including four gold, four silver and three bronze.