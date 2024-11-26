Adrian Otaegui to fly UAE flag in global golf, aiming for Olympic glory

Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui with officials at the press conference in Dubai on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

Adrián Otaegui, the talented Spanish professional golfer from San Sebastián, has set his sights on representing the UAE on the global stage.

With five DP World Tour victories to his name, Otaegui, 32 years-old, is determined to raise the UAE flag on the podium at international tournaments and, ultimately, secure an Olympic medal for the country.

“The UAE is my home,” Otaegui said with pride. “I love its culture and the way it has become one of the most innovative nations over the past 50 years. My goal is to represent the UAE globally, win an Olympic medal, and raise its flag on the podium.”

Otaegui has spent the past 13 years living in the UAE, a country he now proudly calls home. His deep connection to the nation led to his appointment as an ambassador for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), where he works alongside the National Team to mentor young Emirati golfers.

Otaegui’s decision to represent the UAE on all international professional golf tours marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, both for his career and for golf in the UAE. - Supplied photo

His passion for the development of the sport in the Emirates is evident, especially in his role as a partner in the UAE Golfers of Determination Programme, launched in 2021 to empower people of determination through golf.

Otaegui’s commitment to growing the game in the UAE extends beyond just playing—it’s about inspiring the next generation of Emirati golfers.

“I feel that young Emirati golfers need a role model to look up to, someone who can inspire them to develop and enhance their skills,” he said. “I am excited to contribute to the growth of golf in the UAE and to help the EGF build an elite programme that will create future champions.”

Otaegui’s remarks followed the EGF's announcement that the global golf star will represent the UAE as a professional golfer on all international tours, beginning with his participation in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from 5th - 8th December, 2024.

The announcement of Otaegui’s new role as a representative of the UAE was made during a press conference at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) in Dubai.

The event was attended by several key figures, including Major General Pilot (Ret.) Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-President of the Emirates Golf Federation, and Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation.

“This is a remarkable achievement, not only for Adrian but for golf in the UAE,” said Alhashmi. “We are committed to continuing to develop and promote this sport to the highest international standards.