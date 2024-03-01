Adrian Meronk's Saudi Diary: ‘The LIV Golf scene is so different and I am embracing it’

Second-tier Leicester beat Bournemouth as Newcastle through after penalty shootout win against Blackburn
It has been a while since my last diary piece and a lot has happened since. I have been so busy – both on and off the golf course and even bought property at Dubai Marina last week so Dubai remains my home – which is great news, as I love Dubai.
I’m here in Saudi Arabia playing in the LIV Golf Jeddah, which is my third event of the year for the promotion, since I signed up.
I am really enjoying my time and the way I have been welcomed by everyone at LIV Golf. Everyone, without exception, has been so nice – probably over 8o per cent of the players came to say hi on my first day on board.
The Team element of LIV Golf is really fun – it reminds me a lot of college golf. Our Cleeks GC Team comprises Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja and myself.
I am also really enjoying the social side of LIV Golf – it really feels like one big family - players, their families, caddies, managers, team support, officials, media and all.
We are also mixing as a team off the golf course with frequent team dinners as well as hopefully travelling together in the future. I have not always enjoyed being on my own so much of the time as a travelling professional golfer on tour – much of it being alone in a hotel room with room service, However, this LIV Golf scene is so different and I am embracing it.
I have played here at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club – four years ago.
I also entered the event three years ago but it was in COVID-19 times so I was unable to play the tournament I was confined to one of the villas for 18 days and could not leave the country. Thankfully those days are all hopefully behind us.
I played 18 holes on Wednesday with the team and today in the Pro-Am where I played just nine holes – the back nine.
These nine-hole Pro-Ams at LIV Golf are so good and I am sure the amateur experience is so much better, playing with two Pros, nine holes with each of them rather than the traditional Pro Pro-Ams.
It is another big week for me, actually every week is a big one these days. It will be nice to play alongside my fellow Dubai resident Anirban Lahiri in the first round. Anirban plays for the Crushers GC.
Finally, there is a buzz about the return of Anthony Kim to professional golf. I know of him but cannot recall him competing on the golf course. His return has genuinely captured some attention both on and off the golf course.
I am looking forward to a good week here in Saudi.
Wish me good luck and speak to you soon.
- Adrian is 30 years old and has four professional wins to his name, is a Dubai resident who now plays on the LIV Golf Tour on the Cleeks GC Team.
