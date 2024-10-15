Adrian Larsson leads Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series with a stunning seven-under round

Display skill and precision, Adrian Larsson from The Els Club fired an impressive seven under par 65 to seize the lead after the opening round of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, presented by DP World, at the spectacular Earth Course in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Supported by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), this prestigious tournament also carries valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, adding an extra level of interest to the competition.

Larsson kicked off his round with a flourish, sinking birdies on the second and third holes, which set the tone for an exciting day. He turned in an impressive 34, but it was on the back nine that his game truly ignited.

He not only secured further birdies on the 11th, 15th, and 18th holes but also achieved a spectacular eagle on the challenging 536-yard par five 14th. Remarkably, Larsson maintained his focus throughout, completing a bogey-free round that showcased his talent and composure.

He now leads the Boy's Division by two shots, with fellow Els Club golfer Gustaf Larsson hot on his heels after a solid round of 67. The rivalry between the two players adds a compelling narrative to this tournament.

In the Girl's Division, the competition remains fierce, with Imogen Hall (The Els Club) and Ananyaa Sood (UAE) both tied at one over par 73, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown in the rounds to come.

Golf enthusiasts from around the globe are eager to witness the action, with overseas entries pouring in from countries like France, Germany, Qatar, the Russian Golf Federation, and the United States. The international flavor of this tournament enriches the competitive atmosphere, making it a truly global event.

Looking Ahead

Round two tee times are set for tomorrow (Wednesday), with the Girls’ leaders kicking off at 11:30 AM, followed by the Boys’ leaders at 12:10 PM. Fans and fellow competitors alike will be on the edge of their seats as they anticipate the next thrilling chapter of this tournament.

Mark your calendars! The next instalments of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series will take place at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah from November 22nd to 24th, 2024, and at Yas Links Abu Dhabi from January 10th to 12th, 2025.

Leading Round One Scores

Boy’s Division

Adrian Larsson (The Els Club) – 65

Gustaf Larsson (The Els Club) – 67

Lauri Paasilinna (JGE) – 68