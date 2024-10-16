Adrian Larsson leads Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series despite admitting to subpar performance

Second round leader, Adrian Larsson (The Els Club) in the Media Centre following the second round of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series held at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Adrian Larsson of The Els Club acknowledged the importance of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, presented by DP World and supported by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), after shooting a second-round 73 to reach six under par on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Following a first-round 65, Larsson had nines of 36 and 37 to take a two-shot lead of 138 into tomorrow’s (Thursday) final round.

Larsson, 17 years old, said: “I did not play well today – it was not good at all. I started alright – but had two three-putts in the first five holes. I birdied holes 6 and 7 and got it back to level.

“I birdied 15th and bogeyed 16 and 17 and finished with a par. I will now go to the practice round here at JGE to tidy up my game for tomorrow’s final round.

“This is a big tournament for me and I will do my best and see where I finish,” he added.

Larsson has previously won the Club Championship The Els Club and the JGE Junior Championship.

The tournament carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, supported by The R&A.

In the Girl’s Division Ananyaa Sood (UAE) leads after rounds of 73 and 71.

Overseas entries for the tournament have been received from France, Germany, Qatar, Russian Golf Federation and the US.

Leading Round Two Scores

Boy’s Division

.A. Larsson (The Els Club) 65. 73. 138.

Kofod-Olsen (EGC) 70. 70. 140.

Rushika (JGE) 69. 72. 141.