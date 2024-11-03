Abu Dhabi’s Cranleigh School hoping to defend their title at 8th BSME Golf Open

Cranleigh's Thomas Nesbitt is one of the rising stars who will be seen in action during the 8th edition of the British Schools of the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open. - Photo Faldo Series X

Players representing 18 schools from Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and Dubai will compete for top honours in the 8th edition of the British Schools of the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open, which begins on Monday at Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai.

The first tee time is scheduled for 11:10 am, with play starting from the 1st and 10th tees.

This 36-hole tournament will be played in four-balls using an Individual Format. The last tee time is set for 12:58 p.m., again off both tees.

Among the competitors is Thomas Nesbitt from Cranleigh, a member of the UAE National Team, competing with an impressive handicap of +3.

The standout player with the lowest handicap in the tournament is Craig Murray from GEMS First Point, who plays off +3.3.

Cranleigh School in Abu Dhabi returns as the defending team champions, having claimed the title last year at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club in Abu Dhabi.

Tom Lappin, Head of Physical Education at Hartland International School Dubai, and Chief Organiser of the Organising Committee said: “We are all set for a great couple of days of school golf at Arabian Ranches Golf Club. The event is for our elite golfers including participation from all the players.

“The handicap range is from +3.3 to 51.5. We have 104 confirmed golfers participating – both boys and girls, as well as a waitlist.

“We have nine players of scratch or better, as well as different Flights to accommodate different skill levels for all players,” Lappin added. “Thanks to our tournament sponsors: NALA Education, The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai and OG Sports.”

The following schools are participating:

Brighton College Al Ain, UAE

Brighton College Dubai, UAE

Brighton College Abu Dhabi, UAE

British International School Abu Dhabi, UAE

Compass International School Doha, Qatar

Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dubai College, UAE

Dubai English Speaking College, Dubai, UAE

GEMS FirstPoint School, Dubai, UAE

GEMS Wellington International School, Dubai, UAE