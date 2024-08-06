Abu Dhabi: Ukraine MMA coach turns bunker into training centre amid missiles and deaths

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, admitted that exhaustion had started to set in on the final day of a gruelling competition
As war intensified in Ukraine, MMA coach Yaroslav Pereloma found new ways to survive, thrive, and create a haven for his students.
Turning adversity into opportunity, the 35-year-old Ukrainian transformed a bunker into a training centre offering free coaching to dozens of budding talents.
“The situation back home is devastating. We have missiles and drones flying over the skies. We have people dying. Athletes, I know, have perished in this war. So, I turned a bunker into a gym to train my students and keep them safe under challenging circumstances. It has become a place of hope for a better future,” Pereloma told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the five-day International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City.
Passion for combat sports runs deep in Pereloma’s blood. His father is a multiple champion in freestyle wrestling and triumphed in international tournaments. Keeping the family legacy alive, Pereloma, a former athlete, initially turned his home into a gym to train athletes in the Kyiv area.
“Our condition is challenging. It’s difficult to continue to train in such an environment. I continued to coach students at my home by creating a gym there. However, it was not a long-term option. When attacks happen, the building and windows shake. It’s scary for children. So, I turned to bunkers. It took me two months to turn it into a gym. We have been training there for a year now.”
Pereloma, who works in the IT sector, has been training more than 45 children. He is in Abu Dhabi with two 13-year-old students – last year’s silver medallist Danilo Havryshchuk (34kg) and Iryna Martseniuk (48kg).
“These are the two athletes I could bring here. We have more aspiring athletes,” he said, wearing a team jersey with ‘Unbreakable’ printed on it.
Ukraine is at the biggest event in the history of IMMAF with the most participants, including 83 athletes and 37 coaches.
Iryna and Danilo, accompanied by his sister, noted they are determined to perform and prove their mettle on the world stage.
“It’s a struggle, but we have a supportive coach to train us. However, we don’t have any peace of mind as war continues to rage,” the teenagers said.
Danilo’s sister said that their dreams are in tatters because of the conflict, and sports serve as a beacon of hope for many children.
“We are studying, but as rocket attacks start, we rush to the basement. We continue our study from there. Life is tough, but we have to go on,” she said.
Pereloma pointed out that families are living in dire conditions.
“They don’t have money. I provide training six days a week. It’s free of cost for those who come regularly. I charge money from those who miss training,” Pereloma said as he chuckled.
Asked about an ultimate dream as he trains athletes amid the crossfire, Pereloma said: “I dream of my students going to UFC. It will be great.”
The championship runs at the Mubadala Arena, the venue for the IMMAF competition, until Saturday.
