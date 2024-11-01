Abu Dhabi: NBA to refurbish public basketball courts with ADQ

Photo: WAM

ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, announced an initiative that aims to refurbish a number of public basketball courts in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA), helping to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Group Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said: "The planned refurbishment of basketball courts across Abu Dhabi is part of our commitment to promoting the importance of an active lifestyle."

"These revamped facilities will serve as dynamic training hubs for Jr. NBA clinics and other youth basketball programming, fostering talent among athletes aged six to sixteen. Additionally, the upgraded venues will host 'NBA 3X' 3-on-3 tournaments, providing an exciting and competitive platform for the region," Albarguthi said.

