Abu Dhabi Knight Riders miss a few but still seal victory over Dubai Capitals

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders emerged triumphant with a 29-run victory against the Dubai Capitals in the 20th match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Powered by belligerent knocks by Michael Pepper who gave the run rate a big boost early in the innings and Andre Russel’s display of power-hitting in the death overs, the Knight Riders posted an impressive total of 183/10.
In response the Dubai Capitals fell short of their target, ending their outing at 154/8.
Steering the Dubai Capitals run chase, David Warner and Jason Holder scored 42 runs each, but the lack of support around them and a shrewd display by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ bowling unit saw the Capitals’ run chase fizzle out.
Abu Dhabi’s David Willey, Sunil Narine and Imad Wasim were exceptional with the ball picking up two wickets each.
David Willey delivered a comprehensive Player of the Match performance with an impactful knock of 26 runs in 18 balls while denting the Capitals’ top order with the crucial wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sam Billings.
Speaking on the victory, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders skipper, Sunil Narine said: “The way we started with the bat in the powerplay, could have been better. Thanks to Russell, we got to that score.
“The bowlers started off brilliantly, and we would like to have a perfect game (without dropped catches), but we will take the win”
Echoing these sentiments, Player of the Match, David Willey added, “We have got a great group of guys and everybody is chipping in. It is nice to get the win.
“I am happy that there is a little bit out there with the new ball for me. I would like to think I am peaking at the right time and hopefully, we start to gel well and get results in our favour.”
Brief scores:
Abu Dhabi Knight Rider beat Dubai Capitals by 29 runs.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders :183 for 10 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 41, Michael Kyle Pepper 32, David Willey 26, Dushantha Chameera 2 for 20, Akif Raja 2 for 25, Scott Kuggeleijn 2 for 44)
Dubai Capitals: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (David Warner 42, Jason Holder 42, Scott Kuggeleijn 22, Sunil Narine 2 for 22, David Willey 2 for 24, Imad Wasim 2 for 26)
Player of the Match: David Willey
