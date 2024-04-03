Abu Dhabi: Exclusive hotel and ticket packages for UFC Fight Night

The Fight Night is expected to draw a big crowd. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 4:34 PM

The excitement is mounting as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome the world’s top mixed martial artists for UFC Fight Night on August 3 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, marking the return of the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation to the emirate for the second time within a year.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced exclusive hotel and tickets packages for fans seeking to experience a special UFC Fight Night.

Tailored with avid fans in mind, the packages offer early access to tickets before they go on public sale.

For further details and package purchases, please visit: yasisland.com/en/packages-and-offers/UFC-Fight-Night

The additional UFC Fight Night will underline Abu Dhabi’s status as the international home of UFC, with the August 3 fight card set to feature a stellar line-up of international and local talent.

The event will also mark the 18th UFC event in Abu Dhabi which dates back to UFC 112: INVINCIBLE in 2010.

Renowned as a destination for world-class global sporting events, Abu Dhabi provides a thrilling backdrop for fans from across the UAE and overseas and the exclusive packages, including hotel accommodations and UFC Fight Night tickets, will elevate their visit.

Aside from securing attendance at one of the world’s most anticipated combat sports events, the latest hotel and ticket packages are the perfect way for MMA enthusiasts to not only experience the UFC thrill but to also delve into the capital’s diverse offerings of entertainment and leisure.

UFC Fight Night is the latest in a series held in Abu Dhabi as part of a landmark partnership launched in 2019 between the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and DCT Abu Dhabi.

The event will feature highly anticipated bouts with the full card to be announced in later stages, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

