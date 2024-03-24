Abu Dhabi City Golf Club Juniors stay top of Golf Sixes League

The 15-year-old Swiss-bred mares tops qualifying class for ten-year-old mares and over on the opening day of the prestigious horse show
Novice Juniors from Abu Dhabi City Golf Club won the penultimate round of the Golf Sixes League, Abu Dhabi which was held this week at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.
The team shot a three-over par score and emerged as the winners by one shot from Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on a back-nine countback.
The victory enabled Abu Dhabi City Golf Club to maintain their top position on the Overall Golf Sixes League Points Table.
The Golf Sixes League saw Novice juniors from golf clubs across Abu Dhabi participate in a fun afternoon of golf. Playing across just six short holes, six teams of six players, paired up to compete in a two-ball Texas Scramble stroke play format.
The best two scores from each of the teams’ three pairs counted towards their overall team score.
The Grand Final will take place at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club on Saturday 20th April.
Neal Grahem, Development Manager – Middle East and India, The R&A, said, ‘” It was fantastic to see the third round of the Golf Sixes League, Abu Dhabi take place at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.
“The Golf Sixes League friendly and fun atmosphere has been experienced throughout all the rounds. As a result, I am delighted to see how the team format brings together children from as young as five years of age, creating new friendships across the teams representing the Emirates Golf Federation and the golf clubs of Abu Dhabi.
“I look forward to welcoming everyone to the Grand Final at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club next month.” Added Grahem.
The Golf Sixes League Abu Dhabi is supported by The R&A and EGF.
Results
Round Three
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club +3
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club +4
Yas Acres Golf and Country Club +4
Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club +4
Overall Golf Sixes League Points Table
(After three rounds)
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club 30
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club 24
Yas Links Abu Dhabi 19
Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club 18
Yas Acres Golf and Country Club 16
Abu Dhabi Golf Club 10
Emirates Golf Federation 9
ALSO READ
The 15-year-old Swiss-bred mares tops qualifying class for ten-year-old mares and over on the opening day of the prestigious horse show
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur stars with the ball as defending champions coast to six-wicket win
Dashing opener became the sixth player after T20 stalwarts Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales and David Warner to reach the landmark
The defending champions have not lost to RCB at home since 2008
The prestigious horse competition offers a total prize purse of $4 million in 2024
UAE gold medalist scores 21 goals as Mai Dubai, Dubai Police and Ambulance Services prevail
The Australian spinner, who picked up eight wickets from six matches for the Royals last season, pulled out citing heavy workload
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances