A Tribute to Colm McLoughlin: A powerful 'driving' force and lifelong champion of golf

For those who may not have had the privilege of knowing the late Colm McLoughlin personally, I would like to share that he was not only a towering figure in the duty-free industry and a transformative force in the world of sports, but also a passionate golfer and a tireless advocate for the game.

His influence, however, extended far beyond the UAE, reaching golf communities around the globe."

Legend has it that Colm could wield a mighty club off the tee and that his drives were so powerful that simply showing up was enough to claim the ‘Longest Drive’ title!

An Irishman who transformed Dubai Duty Free into a retail giant, Colm passed away at 81 last week. However, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations, both in golf and in the business world.

Colm's love for golf was evident throughout his life. He made history as the first person to serve as Men's Club Captain at both the Dubai Golf & Yacht Club and the Emirates Golf Club, a testament to his commitment to the game.

Colm McLoughline, Slah Talak and Sinead El Sibai with Tiger Woods, a two-time winner of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic (formerl Dubai Desert Classic). - Photo DDF

Many afternoons were spent on the fairways of Dubai's leading golf clubs, where he was known for the camaraderie he fostered with friends and business associates alike.

Among the significant events Colm initiated and supported was the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup, which celebrated its milestone 30th anniversary in 2023. This prestigious event reflects his tireless dedication to promoting golf in the UAE and beyond.

Colm’s influence extended to the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) as well. The continued success of the DP World Tour Championship owed much to the unwavering support of Dubai Duty Free, a key sponsor since 2010.

Together with Rory McIlroy, he helped rescue the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Ireland’s historic golfing gem, which was played in Northern Ireland and Ireland for several years since 2012, showcasing the enduring influence he had on the sport he cherished.

Colm played a significant role in elevating the tournament, which once saw its prize money soar from $2.78 million to an impressive $7 million. In 2017, it joined the ranks of the prestigious Rolex Series events. Additionally, since 2015, global superstar Rory McIlroy, a close friend and associate of Colm, served as tournament host, further strengthening Colm’s connection to high-level golf promotion.

I count myself among the fortunate few who had the privilege to befriend Colm and contribute to the incredible narrative of Dubai Duty Free as it emerged as a formidable

brand in the sporting world, through my columns. Being part of this journey has deeply enriched my life and provided me with invaluable insights into the spirit of excellence that Colm embodied.

I will always remember Colm for his gentleness, his soft yet firm handshake, his impeccable manners, and his warm, genuine smile.