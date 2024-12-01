A sky-high nod to the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad at Emirates Dubai 7s

The flypast took place on the final day of the biggest and longest-running sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East – Emirates Dubai 7s. — Supplied photo

Thousands of sports fans and families were treated to a spectacular low-level flypast over the Sevens Stadium on Sunday, in celebration of the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad.

The flypast took place on the final day of the biggest and longest-running sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East – Emirates Dubai 7s.

As the Emirates A380 took to the skies to salute the crowd below, fans snapped videos and selfies from the stands. After a take-off from Dubai International Airport, the Emirates A380 made its approach above the stadium at 15:42hrs, and back over again at 15:47hrs, cruising by at a gentle speed and an altitude of just 500 feet.

Commanding the Emirates A380 was UAE National Captain Khalid Binsultan and Captain Mubarak Al Mheiri, supported by Captain Abdalla Al Hammadi.

Emirates memorable flypast with the signature aircraft underscores the airline’s commitment to the long-standing Emirates Dubai 7s. Taking place during the UAE National Day weekend in December and hosted at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, Emirates Dubai 7s builds on a 54-year history of the unique Rugby Sevens tournament, welcoming the very best international teams each year. The 2024 edition of the Emirates Dubai 7s took place during the Eid al Etihad weekend, from 29 November to 1 December, and welcomed an impressive line-up of world-class international athletes, global artists, and array of hospitality experiences, in addition to amateur rugby, netball, cricket, and fitness teams. Catering to a wide range of audiences, including families, sports enthusiasts, festival goers and music lovers, Emirates Dubai 7s offers something for everyone across a fun-filled weekend.