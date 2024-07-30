850 fighters, 45 countries: Abu Dhabi set for biggest IMMAF event

Officials at the press conference. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 8:31 PM

MMA fans are in for a treat with about 850 fighters from 45 countries in action across five steel cages during the 2024 IMMAF Youth Championships in Abu Dhabi from August 6 to 10.

Split into three age groups of Under 14, 16 and 18, young fighters, including about 50 Emiratis, are expected to vie for top honours in the five-day combat event at the Mubadala Arena.

“We have 850 athletes from 45 countries, i.e., 45 independent federations from every continent. It is the biggest event in the history of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF),” Kerrith Brown, president of IMMAF, told Khaleej Times.

“We continue to grow year by year. It shows you the work the UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation and UAE Jiu-Jitsu have done, and the support we have from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince is growing. It shows the development across the board, not only for the fighters but everybody involved in the ecosystem,” Brown noted.

Mohamed Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, chairman of the UAE MMA Committee, said that there has been a 50-per cent increase in participation of athletes and countries as compared to the first edition.

Mohammed Jassim Al Hosani from the UAE MMA Committee pointed out there won’t be any headshots or punches to the face in this competition. “While ensuring the safety of young fighters, headshots wouldn’t be allowed in this competition. So, it will be striking to the body and grappling.” Al Hosani revealed that more than 50 young Emirati fighters are away training in Tajikistan. “About 51 Emiratis have registered for this championship. We will have to see who remains on the roster. It is the first time that we have sent these kids abroad for training. This is the biggest MMA event ever with this many countries and participants in one place and with five cages at the same time.” Meanwhile, Brown highlighted initiating a campaign to get the International Olympic Committee recognition for IMMAF.

“We have launched a campaign ‘IMMAF Road to Recognition’. We’re into the eighth year of our application to become a new international sporting body to look after the sport of mixed martial arts,” Brown added.