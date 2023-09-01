17-year-old replaces Viswanathan Anand as India's top chess player after 37 years

Photo: Screengrab

Teenage Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh has replaced the legendary Viswanathan Anand as India's top chess player after more than three decades.

Anand has been India's No.1 since July 1986.

The 17-year old Chennai Grandmaster, who recently lost in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup in Baku to Magnus Carlsen, moved ahead of Anand to be ranked No.8 in the world.

Gukesh broke into the top 10 of the FIDE rating list for the first time. Anand, a five-time world champion is currently ranked No.9.

As per the FIDE ratings effective September 1, Gukesh's rating is 2758, while Anand's is 2754. Gukesh has gained three places in the rating list since August 1.

Another teen prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa, who made the world take notice of him by reaching the World Cup final where he lost to Carlsen, has risen to No. 19 in the list with a rating of 2727. He is India's No.3 player behind Gukesh and Anand.

There are five Indians currently in the top 30 and that includes Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (No.27) and Arjun Erigaisi (No.29). The experienced P Harikrishna is 31st.

Gukesh had overtaken his idol and mentor Anand in live world (FIDE) rankings during the World Cup in Baku.

Anand, who has been the India No.1 since 1 July, 1986, has relinquished the top spot after over 37 years.

"Gukesh D won again today and has overcome Viswanathan Anand in live rating! There is still almost a month till next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it's highly likely that 17-year-old will be making it to top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player," the international chess federation (FIDE) had said in a tweet after Gukesh defeated Azerbaijan's Misratdin Iskandarov in the second round of the World Cup recently to go past the chess maestro in live ratings.

Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa, who have been picked as part of the Indian squad for the forthcoming Asian Games, will take part in a preparatory camp in Kolkata, and then participate in the Tata Steel Chess India tournament from September 5.

