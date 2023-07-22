17-year-old Italian cyclist dies after crash in Austria

Heavyweight boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk signs professional contract with Ukrainian soccer club Polissya
WBA, IBF and WBO world champion impressed club officials when he came on as a substitute in a friendly last year
Italian cyclist Jacopo Venzo, 17, died after a crash during a race in Austria, his team Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino said in a statement on Saturday.
The crash occurred during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt on Friday. Venzo was flown to the Kepler clinic in Linz in a rescue helicopter, before succumbing to his injuries. The tour was cancelled on Saturday.
"With tears in our eyes and devastated hearts we announce that our junior Jacopo Venzo has left us," the team said.
"The boy had been the victim of a very bad fall yesterday on the downhill during the first stage of the Tour of Upper Austria.
"Jacopo was an extraordinary young man with a future all to write in sports and especially in life, and for that it hurts even more. We ask that the family's privacy be respected, and we thank everyone who will make us feel their support."
ALSO READ:
WBA, IBF and WBO world champion impressed club officials when he came on as a substitute in a friendly last year
"Women in Motion" campaign launched ahead of team's highly-anticipated participation in Tour de France Femmes 2023
Opening batsman's run of low scores had led many to question his place in England's XI ahead of their five-match encounter with Ashes-holders Australia
Opening game of the new Leagues Cup — which pits MLS and Liga MX teams together in a tournament format — may come too soon for the World Cup champion
Veteran Christine Sinclair denied place in history by penalty save as Nigeria hold Olympic champions Canada to goalless draw
South African shines on his debut at the majors after earning his place by winning the Amateur Championship last month
With rain forecast over the weekend, the hosts know they are in a race against time to get the win they need against Australia to level the series
Danish rider beats Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, who were second and third, respectively.