Watch: UAE astronaut AlNeyadi's father shares heartfelt message ahead of homecoming

Saif AlNeyadi talks to his son during the Abu Dhabi edition of 'A Call from Space' event. — File photo

Published: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 5:53 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who is set to come home on Monday following his successful six-month space mission, received a heartwarming message from his father, Saif, on Saturday.

In a short video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Saif addressed his son in Arabic. He said: “I bring you greetings from your family and all Emiratis. We are all proud of you on your mission as the first Arab astronaut who went for a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station, including a spacewalk.

“This is a milestone in the history of the Arabs and the UAE, and for you as well,” Saif underscored, adding: “We are all excited and eagerly awaiting your safe return, raising high the flag of the UAE and making our President – our leader, teacher and source of inspiration – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with the Rulers of the Emirates, as well as Emiratis and Arabs all proud.

“We wish you success. We are excited to welcome you after your safe return and celebrate your achievements. Assalam Alaykum,” Saif concluded the message.

Proud father

This is not the first time Saif showed pride for his son. Back in March, when AlNeyadi flew to the ISS, Saif shared a message showing his admiration for Sultan. Saif said: “I’m really proud of Sultan, not because he is my son, but because he is a son of the UAE.”

Saif was a military man and it was he who inspired Sultan to join the service before becoming an astronaut.

Journey home

AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates (Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev) will return to Earth on Sunday after it was delayed for one day due to unfavourable weather conditions in Florida, where Dragon Spacecraft Endeavour was scheduled to make a splashdown.

They are expected to come home on Monday, September 4, following undocking from the ISS on Sunday at 3.05pm (UAE time).