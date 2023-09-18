Watch: Sultan AlNeyadi's dance moves go viral

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 8:41 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 11:10 PM

After conquering space, AlNeyadi has returned home to conquer hearts with his impeccable dance moves. Amidst the colourful celebrations that awaited him as he landed in the UAE after a historic space mission, AlNeyadi joined in for the traditional Al Ayyala dance. Holding a stick and shuffling his feet, AlNeyadi tried to keep up with the traditional dancers who were performing in his honour.

An embodiment of Emirati values and heritage, the Al Ayyala sees male performers holding thin bamboo canes and moving to a steady rhythm of drums. It is usually performed at weddings or other such celebrations.

On Monday AlNeyadi returned home from the US on board a UAE government aircraft called Al Ain — in a nod to his birthplace. He received a hero’s welcome attended by the country’s top leaders, complete with traditional entertainment. He was met at the door of his plane by three of his children as well as his father who warmly embraced him.

Born in Umm Ghafa, which 30 kilometres southeast of Al Ain, AlNeyadi has scripted history after completing the Arab world’s longest space mission.

An avid photographer, Jiu Jitsu practitioner and IT expert, the father of six is an out and out family man. During a press conference after landing back in the UAE, he said that he was looking forward to spending quality time with his family.