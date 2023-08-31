UAE: Will Hurricane Idalia affect astronaut AlNeyadi’s return to Earth this weekend?

File photo

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 3:00 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 7:46 PM

The US Space Agency is monitoring the impact of Hurricane Idalia across seven potential splashdown sites off the coast of Florida this weekend in time for the return UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and the rest of Crew-6.

Although no time has been given yet, Nasa and SpaceX are targeting Saturday, September 2, for Dragon spacecraft Endeavour to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) and safely splash down 24 hours later off the coast of Florida.

Nasa said: "Joint teams are monitoring weather forecasts across seven potential splashdown sites off the coast of Florida and any impacts Hurricane Idalia may have on recovery operations.

“The agency will share more information on Crew-6 return as it becomes available,” it added.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Idalia brought torrential rains and howling winds across Florida's Gulf Coast. According to reports, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said no fatalities had been confirmed and residents had heeded evacuation orders.

According to earlier weather forecast, Idalia is less destructive than Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 storm that struck Florida in September last year that killed around 150 people and caused billions in damages.

