UAE satellite that can take HD images of Earth day and night blasts off to space

The country's first synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite is part of a 'constellation' that can deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the region and beyond

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM

Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM

An ultra-high-tech UAE satellite blasted off and successfully entered the orbit on Friday. It's the country's first low-Earth-orbit (LEO) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite in space.

The SAR satellite is owned by AI-powered geospatial solutions provider Bayanat and was launched by the UAE's Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat).


The satellite has established communication, and early routine operations are underway.

The landmark launch of the satellite — the latest achievement in the partnership between Bayanat, Yahsat, and ICEYE — marks a significant milestone that would bolster the companies' and the region's Earth observation capabilities.


Unlike traditional optical imaging satellites, SAR can capture images day and night, regardless of weather conditions or solar illumination.

SAR technology is an active sensing system that illuminates the Earth's surface and measures the reflected signal to generate high-resolution images.

As part of the Earth Observation Space Programme, this satellite debuts the comprehensive SAR constellation that will deliver high-resolution, persistent monitoring solutions.

What is the Earth Observation Space Programme?

In 2023, this mega project was created to build national satellite remote sensing and Earth observation capabilities within the UAE by building a SAR satellite constellation.

The constellation of LEO satellites will provide a consistent data stream for end-to-end solutions for SAR applications.

The orbiting satellites will revisit the Middle East more frequently, enabling Bayanat and Yahsat to deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the region and beyond.

This strategic initiative enhances the companies' ability to provide timely and accurate geospatial insights, critical for applications in disaster management, maritime surveillance, and smart mobility.

Compared to other new Space SAR satellite services, ICEYE's radar antenna covers much larger geographical areas and provides higher-resolution images of smaller areas, providing more value to customers.

"The SAR satellite constellation to be launched over the next 3 years will enable us to expand as a multi-orbit satellite operator, encompassing geostationary orbit and low Earth orbit satellites while also developing satellite manufacturing capabilities in the UAE," said Ali Al Hashemi, group CEO of Yahsat.

Hasan Al Hosani, managing director of Bayanat, said: "This is a triumphant moment for Bayanat and a defining step toward our future as Space42. Inaugurating our Earth Observation capabilities, including the debut of our SAR satellite constellation, will further strengthen our position as a leader in AI-powered geospatial analytics."

