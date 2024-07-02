UAE: Rare star explosion to light up sky for first time in around 80 years; how to spot

A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis. Photo: NASA

Residents may soon be able to see, with the naked eye, a star explosion in the sky. This rare phenomenon has not occurred in 80 years.

This explosion is expected to occur at any time between now and next September, although observers say the timeline could extend beyond this point.

The star expected to explode is called "T Coronae Borealis", located in the star cluster called "Corona Borealis," according to NASA. The explosion has been documented since 1217 AD, with the most famous one having occurred in 1866 AD and 1946 AD, according to the International Astronomical Centre (IAC).

Eng. Mohammad Shawkat Awdeh, Director of IAC, stated that there is a sequence of quick changes in the star's brightness at the time of the explosion, called a nova.

The star will significantly increase in brightness temporarily, after which it fades. As the star explodes every few years, it is called a recurring nova.

According to IAC, the astronomical observer Leslie Baltier, spent 25 years observing the star and waiting for it to explode, during the occurrence in 1946 AD. It is said that on the night of the explosion, he decided to sleep early, and missed the phenomenon as a consequence.

How do we know that the star is going to explode?

During previous explosions, it was observed that the star's brightness would decrease slightly about 1.1 years prior. In May 2023, a decrease occurred, which has led authorities to believe that the explosion may occur soon.

The star is now shining at magnitude 10, meaning that it can only be seen using a small telescope. During the explosion, the star will shine very brightly and become, within a few hours, as bright as the North Star, which is the brightest star in the Ursa Minor constellation.

Due to its increased brightness, the star can be seen with the naked human eye even from within light-polluted cities. The explosion will remain for half a day, after which its brightness will decrease gradually. However, the star can be seen for a week in the sky.

How does the explosion occur?

This star is a binary star, one of which is a red giant star and the other is a white dwarf. Matter is constantly transferred from the giant star to the dwarf star.

As the matter increases around the star, some of it moves to the surface, causing the temperature and pressure to increase. Eventually, they reach high levels that stimulate a series of explosions similar to that of a hydrogen bomb.

"The explosion causes the accumulated material around the white dwarf to scatter, and then recurring events begin over a period of approximately 80 years, ending with the explosion of the star's outer surface each time," according to a report by IAC.