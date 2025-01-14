UAE's MBZ-SAT, region's most advanced satellite, blasts off to space

Photo: Supplied

The UAE's most advanced Earth-imaging satellite, MBZ-SAT, was successfully launched on Tuesday, January 14, at 11.09pm local time from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, USA, onboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

This marks the second satellite developed entirely by an Emirati team, and it is being accompanied by a compact yet powerful CubeSat, HCT-SAT 1.

With a total mass of 750 kg, and dimensions of 3m x 5m, that satellite has twice the imaging accuracy of its predecessors, ten times more imagery, and rapid data delivery within two hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Equipped with advanced electric propulsion, precise navigation, and a high-resolution camera, it can deliver precision in imaging locations, which supports applications like environmental monitoring, infrastructure management, and disaster relief.

Following the launch, the first signal is expected to be received after about an hour. Highlighting the tasks that will engage Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) engineers, Mohammad AlBlooshi, Director, Space Operations Department said: “The most important thing will be data transfer and then data processing of the images. The first signal will be received after separation, which is approximately after one hour and 22 minutes."

Photo: Dubai Media Office

"There will be no time lag as it’s a low orbit satellite, approximately 500km above Earth. Each contact would be approximately for 10 minutes," he added.

SpaceX rideshare programme

To launch the satellite into space, MBRSC is utilising SpaceX's rideshare program. Originally slated for an October 2024 launch aboard the company’s rocket, the MBZ-SAT faced delays due to technical issues that grounded the rocket.

Launched in 2019, the SpaceX rideshare programme offers a more cost-effective alternative to traditional, expensive launch services. It has already facilitated the deployment of over 200 satellites.

During a press conference last week, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General MBRSC said, “We have a team on site (of seven members) in the US and a team here at Mission Control in Dubai working around the clock to ensure everything is ready for the launch.”

Meanwhile, the student-built CubeSat project on the other hand, showcases the UAE’s commitment to nurturing its next generation of space explorers.

Currently, the UAE has 10 satellites in orbit, each serving a different purpose, with another eight satellites being manufactured.

MBZ-SAT’s development, in collaboration with UAE-based companies has also driven economic growth and knowledge transfer, strengthening the nation's aerospace ecosystem and global competitiveness in space technology.

After it was fully assembled in the UAE, the satellite underwent rigorous scientific testing before it was carefully placed in a specialised container equipped with a monitoring system to ensure its safety during transportation.

“The MBZ-SAT was then shipped to South Korea for environmental testing, carried out in collaboration with the logistical team at the MBRSC,” said Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, project manager (MBZ-SAT) during an earlier interview. “Following the successful completion of the mission in South Korea, the satellite was transported to SpaceX in the US for the final testing phase in preparation for its launch.”

MBZ-SAT will now monitor environmental conditions, assess water quality, support the development of agriculture, provide map preparation and analysis, and assistant in disaster management efforts.

It will be operated and monitored from the space mission control room at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Emirati-made satellite

With 90 per cent of the satellite built by UAE companies, this initiative strengthens the UAE's position within the space industry, promoting deeper collaborations between the public and private sectors. The space centre collaborated with five domestic private firms to create the satellite, including aerospace manufacturer Mubadala-owned Strata, Falcon Group, Edge Group’s EPI, precision-guided systems maker Halcon, and Rockford Xellerix. ‘Moment of pride for UAE’ Marri emphasised that it is a moment of pride for everyone in the UAE, as the country launches two very different satellites at the same time. In a conversation with Khaleej Times last week, Al Marri said: “One which is a very large satellite built over years of experience, and another one which is going back to the core, trying to train students and building their capabilities." "Through the HCT-SAT programme, we were able to reach pretty much every emirate in the UAE and about 50 students. So that's something that we are very proud of, and we see that as a real part of the overall cycle of getting graduates to come and then participate in the space industry and come back,” he added. In a dazzling display of innovation and national pride, Burj Khalifa lit up in anticipation of the historic satellite launch. On the evening of January 14, the world's tallest building transformed into a giant projector, showcasing the imaging-satellite orbiting the Earth. Watch the video here as shared by Dubai Media Office: The tallest tower in the world,



Celebrating the most advanced satellite in the region,



MBZ-SAT pic.twitter.com/fnvgAcJU8t — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 14, 2025 ALSO READ: MBZ-SAT set for launch today: What to know about this UAE satellite and why it matters UAE-made MBZ-SAT to blast off to space on January 14 from California