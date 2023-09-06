Look: UAE astronaut pens first public message after landing on Earth; inspirational post goes viral

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 9:59 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 10:34 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has issued his first message since returning to Earth. About 48 hours after splashing down safely after his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, the 42-year-old thanked all his supporters.

He also assured everyone about his good health.

"From Earth to Space & back," he posted on X, formerly called Twitter. "I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared..thank you all for being part of this journey with me. Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon."

In under an hour after the post on Instagram and X, the message has gone viral, receiving thousands of likes, reposts and comments.

Social media user Mujib, who hails from Indonesia, said, “Thank you for sharing your experiences while on the ISS… All your photos really inspire me as a fellow Muslim... See the evidence of God’s greatness. Best regards from Indonesia.”

Another user, @elhamalfalamrzi on X, said, “Welcome back on Earth, we are proud of your accomplishments and for making us part of it.”

“So proud of you! You have truly inspired the nation to move to greater heights and advancements in Space Technology,” said another user, Sammy.

Some mentioned how he has inspired their children. DuaAhad said, “Welcome back! Have been reading your tweets for a while. My son, 7 years old, loves to see your pictures from space.”

Others wished him good health. Mian Mughees said, “Congratulations on your successful and difficult trip in space. Hope to be healthy.”

Residents also looked forward to meeting him in Al Ain later. Paul Kinnock @KinnockPaul, said, “Congratulations on your successful trip home to earth. Hope to see you around Al Ain, sometime.”

Hero’s welcome awaits UAE astronaut

Meanwhile, a ‘hero’s welcome’ is being organised for AlNeyadi as he returns to the UAE after approximately two weeks.

The city of Al Ain, where he was born and raised, is especially gearing up for the grand celebrations.

Similar to the reception given to Hazza Al Mansouri, the inaugural Emirati astronaut to journey into space in 2019, AlNeyadi’s return is eagerly awaited as he reunites with family and friends and partakes in celebrations held in his honour.

This would include meeting the UAE leaders, participating in nationwide road shows to share his experiences and partaking in various other outreach programmes particularly held for students.

His distinction as the first Arab astronaut to undertake an extended space mission and execute a spacewalk adds to the anticipation.

After his visit to the Emirates, he will need to head back to the United States to participate in further mission debriefings.

ALSO READ: