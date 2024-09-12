SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew begin first private spacewalk

This picture shows an orbital sunset from the SpaceX Dragon capsule with a hatch structure called "Skywalker", ahead of the first private spacewalk performed by the crew of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission. Photo: AFP

A pioneering private crew has begun the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts, SpaceX announcers said during a live webcast Thursday.

Extravehicular activity (EVA) officially began at 1012 GMT when oxygen began flowing into the astronauts' suits.