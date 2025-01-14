MBZ-SAT set for launch today: What to know about this UAE satellite and why it matters

Photo: X / Hazza AlMansoori

The UAE is heading back to space today, January 14, — this time with the most advanced satellite it has ever built: the MBZ-SAT.

The orbiter is blasting off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 10.49pm, UAE time, together with a tiny student-made satellite HCT-SAT1.

A project of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the MBZ-SAT will be the 11th UAE satellite in the earth's orbit — but it's not like any other. With all the data and images it can capture and send back to its home base in Dubai, it is expected to set a new standard in the observation of the planet.

Here's what makes it special and how it can make a difference:

It's a technological marvel

Weighing about 800kg, the MBZ-SAT is powered by cutting-edge technology — from high-resolution imaging capabilities to automated processes and high-speed data transmission.

It has a fully automated system for round-the-clock image generation, churning out more than 10 times the snapshots that the MBRSC currently produces.

It can generate images that show details within an area of less than 1sqm, allowing for a more accurate observation of the earth.

Captured data can be shared and transmitted almost instantly — at thrice the current speed.

It can help tackle disasters, make lives better

With the images that it can transmit, the MBZ-SAT serves as powerful tool in tackling natural disasters or planning cities and infrastructure. Essentially, it can help make lives better. Here are some of the purposes it can serve:

Disaster relief: The MBZ-SAT imagery solution can help "gauge the severity of a calamity, help plan relief efforts and aid in rebuilding efforts", accordingt to the MBRSC.

Environmental monitoring: From its position in the orbit, it will be able to scan the earth's surface and track changes on the ground and in the atmosphere — from forest cover to pollution.

Urban planning: It can help monitor urban growth, analyse traffic patterns, and shape infrastructure management.

It's proudly made by Emiratis

The MBZ-SAT is the second satellite to have been developed by an all-Emirati team of engineers at the MBRSC.

"This embodies the nation's commitment to leveraging advanced space technologies to drive sustainable development and global collaboration," the space centre said.

It opens up economic opportunities

This landmark project bolsters the UAE's partnerships between the public and private sectors in the space industry.

From its development to its operation, the MBZ-SAT has created jobs, strengthened collaborations with international space agencies, and contributed to the growth of the UAE's space sector.

The UAE's booming space industry

The launch of the MBZ-SAT, named after President Sheikh Mohamed, turns the spotlight to the country's flourishing space industry.

Here's an explainer that answers some of the frequently asked questions about the UAE space sector, its laws, and its milestones:

How many satellites does UAE have?

The country currently has 10 satellites, orbiting the earth to serve different purposes. Aside from the MBZ-SAT, at least seven more satellites are being manufactured to "bring about a wide range of benefits for earth and humanity", according to the UAE Space Agency.

Which is the first satellite made in UAE?