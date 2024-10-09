Look: Sheikh Hamdan witnesses MBR Explorer's next giant leap to UAE's space ambition

The ambitious MBR Explorer mission has taken a giant leap towards fulfilling UAE’s space endeavours today with the signing of an agreement with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This partnership between the UAE Space Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will facilitate the launch of the Explorer spacecraft, which aims to explore seven asteroids and land on Justitia in the asteroid belt. Set for launch in the first quarter of 2028, this mission represents a significant milestone for the UAE.

Witnessing the signing of the agreement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said that the MBR Explorer mission represents a major milestone in the UAE’s achievements in the space sector. The expedition solidifies the country's position as a key player in global space exploration and science.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, welcomed the President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and hailed the partnership.

He wrote on X, "The UAE’s next goal may be 5 billion kilometres away, but we see it within reach. Driven by the knowledge, capabilities, and innovative spirit of the Emirati people, no goal is impossible to achieve."

MBR Explorer in deep space

The MBR Explorer that is set to travel 5 billion km into deep space will be created in an ambitious 13-year project involving six years of development and seven years of exploration before its launch in the first quarter of 2028.

Named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the MBR Explorer will land on an asteroid in 2034.

When announcing the project, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that this ambitious scientific endeavour will not only contribute to significant advancements in space science and technology but also pave the way for the creation of specialised Emirati companies in this field.

According to the Dubai Ruler, the mission to the Asteroid Belt is a massive scientific project that will result in the establishment of private Emirati companies specialised in space science and technology, the development of a deep space mission control centre, and the training of Emirati talent.