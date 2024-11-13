From rare comets to mini moons: Did the UAE see extra 'space events' this year?

October's biggest supermoon of 2024. Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Dubai Astronomy Group

2024 seems to have been an eventful year for space enthusiasts in the UAE. In just the last few months, a mini-moon hovered around earth, the biggest supermoon of 2024 was seen, a city-sized asteroid headed towards our planet in October, and a rare comet that appears once every several thousand years was spotted in UAE skies.

Now, as the year nears its end, residents have a chance to witness a rare celestial moment as the final supermoon of the year will serve as the backdrop for bright lights streaking across the sky in the Leonids meteor shower. Both these spectacles will occur on November 16, although they peak at different times.

Are celestial phenomena on the rise?

That is just a misperception, say experts in the UAE. The sky is always active with events, and the perception of increased space activity is "largely shaped by media and social platforms," according to Ibrahim Ghounaimat, crescent observer specialist and member of International Astronomical Centre (IAC). "Some are highlighted more due to their rarity or unique features, making them stand out," he added.

While celestial events are generally consistent over time, "what’s changed is that people are more aware and observant due to growing interest in astronomy and increased access to resources like astronomy apps and social media updates," said Khadijah Al Hariri, Operations Manager at Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG).

Now, another one of these space phenomenon are set to take place, and UAE residents across the country can witness a cosmic wonder as the supermoon and Leonids meteor shower combine to create an eventful sky. While the Leonid meteor shower occurs annually, the likelihood of coinciding with a supermoon, which typically occurs three to four times per year, is relatively uncommon.

Leonids meteor shower

In November, UAE residents can look to the skies to spot these bright lights after midnight, and in the early hours before dawn. Although the shower will peak around midnight of November 17 and 18, it will be visible for almost the rest of this month.

While the human eye can detect the showers in the sky and no equipment is needed, finding a dark, open area away from city lights will provide the best viewing conditions according to DAG. The group is also hosting a viewing event for space enthusiasts and eager residents in Al Qudra Desert.

Attendees will be provided with telescopes and guided by expert astronomers from DAG, who will share insights on the supermoon, meteors, and other celestial objects visible in the night sky. The event will also include a guided stargazing session, and interactive lectures, along with photography tips for permanently capturing these temporary space observations.

However, it is important to note that unlike some other astronomical events such as the supermoon, telescopes are not ideal for viewing the Leonids meteor shower as they move too fast to stay in the field of view, DAG stated. In addition, while the supermoon adds to the wonder, the full brightness of the supermoon might obscure some of the meteors due to increased light in the night sky, reducing visibility for fainter meteors, according to IAC's crescent observer specialist.

Every year around November, the Earth passes through debris left by Comet Tempel-Tuttle. According to Nasa, this comet – discovered independently in 1865 and 1866 by Ernst Tempel and Horace Tuttle, respectively – takes around 33 years to orbit the sun.

When orbiting the sun, the comet leaves around a dusty trail, and when they collide with Earth's atmosphere, they create fiery and colourful streaks in the sky, according to Nasa.

According to DAG, the Leonids can sometimes produce "fireballs – extra bright meteors" and are known for their fast-moving, bright meteors that often leave persistent trails.

Note for astrophotography enthusiasts

To capture Leonids on camera, follow these steps, according to DAG:

Use a wide-angle lens and set your camera on a tripod.

An ISO between 1600 and 3200, with a slow shutter speed (5 to 10 seconds), will help you capture meteor trails.

Aim your camera toward the general direction of the Leo constellation.

A time-lapse is recommended, as meteors appear and disappear quickly, allowing you to catch multiple meteors over time.

To capture the supermoon, all you need to do is:

Use a camera with a zoom lens, ideally with a tripod to reduce blur.

Use a low ISO and a shutter speed of 1-2 seconds to achieve clear, detailed shots.

Final supermoon of 2024

The final supermoon of the year – Beaver's moon – will be the fourth consecutive one in the 2024 series, following August's blue supermoon, September's Harvest moon, and October's Hunter's moon. A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, and so will appear bigger than usual. Due to the proximity, the moon will also appear to be brighter to human eyesight, according to DAG. This supermoon will peak throughout the night of November 16, and will be most visible just after moonrise. While residents can simply look up to see the supermoon, telescopes will offer an enhanced view, showing more detail on the lunar surface, according to DAG. According to Khadijah, the name "Beaver Moon" comes from Native American and colonial traditions in North America, where each month's full moon was named based on seasonal activities or natural events. "November's full moon marked the time when beavers prepared for winter, and trappers set their last beaver traps before the waters froze." How do astronomers predict space phenomena? According to Ibrahim, "astronomers rely on astronomical calculations of Earth, the Moon, and comets to forecast events with high accuracy." For instance, the timing of meteor showers rely on the intersection of comets' debris paths and Earth's orbit, which occur at specific times each year. Similarly, supermoons occur when during the full moon phase when its elliptical orbit brings it closer to Earth. "Predictive tools, historical data, and astronomical models allow scientists to forecast these events years in advance," the IAC member added. Now, with the UAE being more involved in the field of space, residents are increasingly drawn to the field, Khadijah said in an earlier interview with Khaleej Times. Many websites and apps now offer open data, information, and simulations, "allowing anyone to explore and stay informed about upcoming astronomical events", Ibrahim stated.