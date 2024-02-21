Dead satellite weighing more than 2,000kg to crash back to Earth today

Artemis 3, in which the first woman and first person of colour are to step on lunar soil at the Moon's south pole, should now take place in September 2026
A satellite is falling back on Earth today! Authorities across the globe have been tracking the descent of the satellite that is set to fall back on Earth today.
Although this is not uncommon, as multiple satellites fall back to Earth every month, this is a considerably large satellite weighing nearly 2,300kg, with a length and width of 12 metres.
However, it must be noted that the satellite will disintegrate while passing through the Earth's atmosphere and only 20 to 40 per cent of the initial mass will reach the planet. The mass of the largest remnant landing back on Earth is expected to be 52kg.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The satellite's fall has been predicted to be in three different locations and at three different times. However, as the satellite, which is run by the European Space Agency, inches closer, authorities will be able to determine an accurate time and date.
According to UAE's Astronomy Centre, the satellite will fall on February 21, 2024, at 12:57 GMT (4.57pm UAE time), with an error of plus or minus 5 hours. The map below indicates the expected area of the fall:
The red and green lines indicate the area that it will pass over during the fall.
The US Department of Defence has predicted that the satellite will fall today, February 21, 2024 AD, at 16:12 GMT (8.12pm UAE time), with an error of plus or minus 3 hours. The map of the predicted fall can be found below:
The European Space Agency has forecast that the satellite will fall today on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 16:32 GMT (8.32pm UAE time), with an error of plus or minus 5 hours. Take a look at the map of the predicted fall:
All three agencies have agreed that the satellite is set to pass over Saudi Arabia during its fall.
The large European satellite, called ERS-2, was launched on April 21, 1995. It had been launched for remote sensing purposes.
It was operational until July 4, 2011, after which the European Space Agency used the remaining fuel in the satellite to lower its orbit. This was done in order to prevent it from colliding into other satellites.
This satellite could have remained in space for at least another century had the orbit not been changed.
ALSO READ:
Artemis 3, in which the first woman and first person of colour are to step on lunar soil at the Moon's south pole, should now take place in September 2026
The company says the anomaly prevented Astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation
The UAE will send the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to the Moon’s orbit
The Aditya-L1 mission is carrying an array of instruments to measure and observe the Sun's outermost layers
Going to space will soon be as normal as flying by airplane, says top astronaut
Sultan AlNeyadi, Hazzaa AlMansouri and others form panel at Dubai Future Forum that discuss the learnings from space for humanity
The space agency shares picture captured by Hubble Space Telescope two years ago
Airglow might look like auroras, but the two natural phenomena are different