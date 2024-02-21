Dead satellite weighing more than 2,000kg to crash back to Earth today

Photo: Astronomy Centre

A satellite is falling back on Earth today! Authorities across the globe have been tracking the descent of the satellite that is set to fall back on Earth today.

Although this is not uncommon, as multiple satellites fall back to Earth every month, this is a considerably large satellite weighing nearly 2,300kg, with a length and width of 12 metres.

However, it must be noted that the satellite will disintegrate while passing through the Earth's atmosphere and only 20 to 40 per cent of the initial mass will reach the planet. The mass of the largest remnant landing back on Earth is expected to be 52kg.

The satellite's fall has been predicted to be in three different locations and at three different times. However, as the satellite, which is run by the European Space Agency, inches closer, authorities will be able to determine an accurate time and date.

According to UAE's Astronomy Centre, the satellite will fall on February 21, 2024, at 12:57 GMT (4.57pm UAE time), with an error of plus or minus 5 hours. The map below indicates the expected area of the fall:

The red and green lines indicate the area that it will pass over during the fall.

The US Department of Defence has predicted that the satellite will fall today, February 21, 2024 AD, at 16:12 GMT (8.12pm UAE time), with an error of plus or minus 3 hours. The map of the predicted fall can be found below:

The European Space Agency has forecast that the satellite will fall today on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 16:32 GMT (8.32pm UAE time), with an error of plus or minus 5 hours. Take a look at the map of the predicted fall:

All three agencies have agreed that the satellite is set to pass over Saudi Arabia during its fall.

About the satellite

The large European satellite, called ERS-2, was launched on April 21, 1995. It had been launched for remote sensing purposes.

It was operational until July 4, 2011, after which the European Space Agency used the remaining fuel in the satellite to lower its orbit. This was done in order to prevent it from colliding into other satellites.

This satellite could have remained in space for at least another century had the orbit not been changed.

