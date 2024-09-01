The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review: Assured security — if you can install it

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 3:28 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 3:29 PM

We have to start this review with a confession: we cheated. On every gadget review you read on these pages, we use the featured devices extensively, in ways that the manufacturers intended and even in ways they did not, before giving our opinion on them. This time, though, the device being tested, the new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, turned out to be such that it prevented us from using it for its intended purpose properly. Instead, our usage was confined to one that defeated its purpose, as we had to use a video doorbell meant for the front door indoors.

But before you diss us, know that the fault was not ours – this device is one that many UAE residents will find difficult to find use for, not because of its quality – which is actually great – but because it may not be a gadget that is suited to the UAE lifestyle — and this is one of the nits I have to pick with it.

But more about the nit-picking in due course. Let’s take a closer look at the device first. Ring is a well-known name in home security devices and the new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is the brand’s latest effort to consolidate its security camera advancements into a high-end video doorbell.

Priced at a reasonable Dh999, it offers an array of features ideal for users who want extensive control over their doorbell’s functionality. However, its complexity and the requirements for installing it may be overwhelming for beginners or make it redundant for many.

Visually, the Battery Doorbell Pro maintains the familiar black-and-silver design seen in past Ring models like the Ring Video Doorbell 4, with minor size adjustments. It features a touch doorbell, and a removable battery case held in place by a small screw. While the overall build is solid, the plastic battery case could be sturdier.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro comes with a wedge-style mount for optimal angling and offers various screw options for different surfaces. What you need to do to install it is screw it to your door or to the door frame or even the wall beside your door. Now, to do this, you will have to drill into the wood of the door or the frame, or the concrete and brick of the wall. There is no quick attach sans drilling. So, in case you are not handy with tools, you’ll have to hire help to get it installed.

This is assuming, of course, that you live in a villa or apartment that you own in the UAE and you don’t mind drilling into your door, wall or metal gate to get the extra security that this video doorbell can give you. In most rented apartments in the country, tenants are expressly prohibited from modifying the fixtures such as doors and the external or common area walls, so you need to remember the rules set by your landlord before you buy this video doorbell. Even in those apartments where landlords may allow such drilling and modifications, keep in mind that when you eventually leave, you may be charged a fee to reverse to repair the modification that you have caused.

But the regulations and practices of the land are not the device’s fault, so let us evaluate the gadget itself rather than the circumstances of its usage. The installation process of the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is more involved than average doorbells. Assuming that you have permission to install it, it requires four screws to attach the doorbell itself. Measuring carefully is crucial, as its dimensions — 5-inches high by 2.5-inches wide — may not fit all door trims.

Equipped with a large camera lens, the Battery Doorbell Pro provides a 150-degree field of view, capturing a broad area of detail. Its "HD+" resolution at 1536p delivers high-quality video that effectively highlights faces and objects, though it falls short of 2K resolution. The colour night vision performs well, enhancing detail in low-light conditions.

In our little cheat review, we had to use it on a table placed in front of the door of a room instead of the front door on which we were denied permission to drill. But the camera performed admirably well in this simulated setting in all light conditions.

The doorbell incorporates advanced motion detection with 3D capabilities and Bird’s Eye View, which tracks movement across the testing area that is adjusted by a map. Detection is generally fast and accurate. We simulated deliveries by bending down in from of the camera with cardboard boxes and found that adjusting motion and package recognition zones on the Ring app it is connected to on our smartphones improved detection.

Speaking of the Ring app, it is packed with features. It allows for extensive customisation of sensitivity and detection zones. Some features, such as HDR and colour night vision, are disabled by default and need to be manually enabled to maximise the doorbell’s potential. Expect to invest time learning the app’s various functions.

The doorbell’s two-way audio is one of its standout features, offering clear and loud communication. The microphone captures voices well, even from a distance, and the speaker delivers clear audio. The Quick Replies feature also performs admirably, providing pre-recorded messages with excellent clarity.

Of course, as the name suggests the device is powered by a battery, which is one of its highlights. Ring claims the doorbell’s battery should last between 6-12 months, depending on feature usage and sensitivity settings. During our testing, with all features activated, the battery life remained around 90 percent after several days, indicating it should last several months under normal use.

To fully utilise the Battery Doorbell Pro, you will need to take a paid subscription to the Ring Protect plan on the app. This plan provides person and package alerts, cloud storage for 180 days, and home/away modes. While a Protect plan is necessary for comprehensive functionality, it adds to the overall cost of usage. Ring’s video-sharing options are robust, allowing users to save, share or download event clips, though all footage is stored in the cloud unless a higher-tier plan with local storage is purchased.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro excels in visual and audio quality, offering extensive customisation and excellent cloud video-sharing options. Its large field of view and HD+ resolution enhance its value. However, this doorbell is not ideal when it comes to installation and the battery cover too could do with a more durable design.

Overall, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is great as a product and a strong performer in many areas for those who can install it. However, it may not be the best fit for most people in the UAE, unless of course you own your own place. If you do, then this video doorbell comes with our recommendations.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro