Gadget Review: A reliable companion for your active lifestyle

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 7:04 PM

Are you tired of compromising between performance and durability in your wireless earbuds? Look no further than the Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds, where rugged construction meets good sound quality to elevate your active lifestyle to new heights. The earbuds are designed to meet the rigorous demands of both intense workouts and daily commutes, boasting an impressive array of features that cater to audiophiles and fitness enthusiasts alike. Let's take a look at the hits and misses of the earbuds.

The Elite 8 Active buds aren't just tough; they're certified to meet the US Military Standard for Ruggedized Electronics (810H). With an impressive IP68 rating, they're not only fully dust and waterproof but also capable of withstanding immersion in water up to 1.5m. Plus, the IP54-rated charging case adds an extra layer of protection against dust and splashes, ensuring your earbuds stay safe, be it on a treadmill, a hike, or even in the metro.

These earbuds feature crystal-clear sound with Dolby Audio technology. Whether you're enjoying your favourite playlist or taking important calls, the Elite 8 Active delivers great audio quality with added dimensionality. Its Adaptive Hybrid Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC) intelligently filters out background noise, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted audio clarity wherever you go.

With the Jabra ShakeGripTM technology, these earbuds offer a secure fit without compromising on comfort, thanks to their sleek design and innovative grip technology, keeping them firmly in place during even the most rigorous workouts. While several modern earbuds feature the touch technology, Jabra Elite 8 has buttons on its buds, omitting the intricacies that come with the touch technology.

What makes the earbuds easier to control is their ability to seamlessly connect with smartwatches, Google Assistant integration, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and Spotify Tap playback. Jabra's Sound+ app also puts you in complete control of your device, allowing you to alter the way you want to hear music from your device.

When it comes to battery, Elite 8 Active features up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 32 hours provided by the charging case. The box comes with a Type C charging cable, and extra buds of different sizes, allowing you to choose a perfect fit for your ears.

But what's amiss for the audience, you ask? The Dh699 price tag might be considered high for some budget-conscious consumers.

Hits

Exceptional durability and water resistance

Secure and comfortable fit without wingtips

Advanced noise cancellation for immersive audio experiences

Seamless connectivity and smart features

Misses

The pricetag of Dh699

Limited colour options may not cater to everyone's preferences

Verdict

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds redefine what it means to be a truly versatile and reliable companion for your active lifestyle. With their rugged durability, superior sound quality, and innovative features, these earbuds are a must-have for anyone who refuses to compromise on performance.

