Restaurant Review: Gear up for NYE celebrations with Iberian Latino delicacies at La Niña DIFC

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 5:52 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 5:57 PM

First, a food fiesta, then, enjoy the siesta. The exact feeling you’re left with when you exit the doors of La Niña, located in the heart of DIFC – Dubai’s glistening food nucleus. Located in Icd Brookfield Place, the wholesome offerings at the Iberian Latino outing, are both satiating and nourishing with a much-awaited festive touch.

A fairly recent addition to Dubai’s culinary scene, the eatery offers a fusion of flavours from the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal) and Latin American countries, resulting in a rich and diverse culinary experience.

A blend of contemporary Iberian and Mediterranean interiors, the ambience of the restaurant, right from the signage on the washroom entrance, to the beautiful outdoor seating, stays true to the origin. Characterised by vibrant colours, lively music, and a zest for life, the atmosphere is filled with aromas from the flavourful cuisine, coupled with the wonderful warmth and friendliness of the staffers.

To begin with, diners can enjoy the tapas-style starters, choosing from a variety of dishes such as Coco Lubina, which is the wild sea bass ceviche with coconut and habanero dressing, Tartar de Atún, the yellowfin tuna with habanero truffle dressing, and Bolinhos de Bacalhau, crispy cod fritters in piri-piri aioli, fried to perfection.

Though the starters are heavy on red meat and seafood options, which is the restaurant’s speciality, their house salad with cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds and diosa verde, and smoked chilli butter with fresh, warm bread, are a must-have, especially for those who prefer vegetarian options.

For the main course, we tried the Berenjenas a la Parrilla, which comprised grilled aubergine — light yet very filling — flavourfully seasoned with sesame seed and spring onions and Frango Piri-Piri, which is the lime-brined Spanish baby chicken, if you prefer a zesty palate. Their roasted salmon with achiote honey and poblano cream, perfectly encapsulating the spirit of fuss-free Iberian cuisine rooted in simple flavour, is also a must-try.

To finish off the meal, we tried the special Christmas dessert offering, Brazo Gitano, which included a light-as-air Vanilla sponge roll with guava, white chocolate ice-cream and spiced caramel sauce. For New Year’s Eve, diners can also enjoy La Niña's specially crafted NYE feast menu with a variety of festive dishes alongside the captivating sounds of the Cuban band, Latin Union Band, igniting the stage with soulful melodies till January 3.

somya@khaleejtimes.com

Where: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai

For reservations, call: 04 395 1300

ALSO READ: