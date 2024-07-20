Bad Newz Review: Vicky Kaushal shines in this comedy of errors

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 8:32 AM

STARRING: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Tripti Dimri

DIRECTED BY: Anand Tiwari

RATING: 2 stars

Here’s an inside scoop on how Bad Newz, this week’s release produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was greenlit.

Writer: Let’s make an out-and-out comedy. After a violent gory film like Kill, we should surprise the audience with a family-friendly film.

Dharma Productions: Yes, great idea! Is there any South Indian movie we can buy the rights of?

Writer: Nah, they are too busy making realistic award-winners or fantasy blockbusters. How about something original for a change?

DP: Great idea again! What do we make?

Writer: How about spiritual sequel to our 2019 film Good Newz? A mainstream Bollywood film with the naach-gaana, good-looking hero and heroine, songs, item song with a hook step and remake song – set in a Punjabi household.

DP: Love it, but isn’t Punjabi overdone? Sprinkle a bit of Gujarati flavour, it’s in vogue. Just a couple of Gujarati words or the heroine in a Navratri outfit will suffice.

Writer: Ok done. But let’s not give up Punjabi, only then we can add all stereotypes to make it funny. We will sign a Punjabi superstar – opening in North India guaranteed. Didn’t Diljeet work wonders for us in Good Newz? We can approach Ammy Virk this time.

DP: Brilliant. But wait, we need a story. Any ideas?

Writer: Not really, but we came across a term heteropaternal superfecundation….

DP: Fabulous, love the words. Go ahead and cook up something around it.

The result? Bad Newz, now playing at a theatre near you.

Of course, the above is a figment of my imagination but you get the drift.

Over the last few weeks, your Instagram would have been bombarded with Vicky Kaushal’s hook step for the earworm chartbuster Tauba Tauba, copied by influencers and reel-makers galore. How I wish the makers had invested at least half the energy in writing a decent script!