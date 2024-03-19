With reduced work hours, UAE sees 'sharp spike' in gaming during Ramadan

File photo used for illustrative purposes

There has been a sharp spike in gaming during Ramadan, say industry experts. Reduced working hours and more free time are some of the reasons why this is happening.

“A significant portion of players are spending a notable amount of time on gaming every day during the holy month as people have more free time now that schools and work hours have been shortened,” said Loren Roosendaal, founder and chairman of Galactic Entertainment.

“According to recent projections, esports revenue is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2025 with Ramadan predicted to be the peak period.”

Apart from gaming for longer periods, several other trends are being observed throughout this month — including more families playing together.

The community rolls out charitable gaming marathons, too, and there has been an increase in streaming Ramadan-themed content, Roosendaal said.

“Multiplayer video games are played with family and friends to create bonds, as well as a form of relaxation. These developments highlight the vibrant interplay between gaming and cultural customs, enhancing the gaming experience and fortifying ties within the Mena region's communities throughout Ramadan.”

Esports tournaments

This increased popularity of gaming has caused several companies to announce esports tournaments during this month. Local company GameCentric has organised a Ramadan league in partnership with Dubai Esports and Games Festival with a prize pool of Dh20,000.

“We have seen a huge response for the tournament,” said Devangshu Rath from GameCentric. “This is an indication of how popular gaming gets during Ramadan. The popularity is not just among youngsters but even among older gamers. It is a period when many gamers get the luxury of time to indulge in their passion.”

Other trends show an increase in casual gamers. “Projections indicate that the number of gamers in this region is expected to soar to nearly 80 million, a significant increase from approximately 67.4 million in 2022,” said Peter Oganesean, MD, Middle East, HP.

“Another notable trend is the rise of mobile gaming, particularly among casual gamers looking for quick and accessible entertainment during breaks in their fasting routines. There is also a growing interest in esports and live-streaming events, as enthusiasts seek competitive gaming experiences and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals virtually."

Increase in gaming

This increase in gaming during Ramadan is part of a larger trend that sees more youngsters in the region taking up this pastime.

“The esports scene in the UAE and Gulf region is booming,” said Devangshu. “There are several people getting into the sport on a daily basis. I am excited to see how the industry will advance in the next couple of years in the region.”

Peter said there are several reasons for this increase in popularity. “An impressive 40 per cent of Gen Z say that they socialise more in video games than in the real world,” he said.

“Advancements in technology have made gaming more accessible than ever before. The second, and possibly bigger factor, is the continuing popularity and investment in free-to-play titles that let everyone get in on the fun so long as they have a system. The esports scene is offering young gamers something to aspire to while offering a level playing field regardless of gender, age, or disability.”