Watch: UAE distributes 800 Ramadan food parcels in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Fruits are significant during iftar as they provide essential nutrients and hydration after a day of fasting
The UAE's Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed 800 food parcels in Balochistan province as part of its Ramadan programme in Pakistan.
The food parcels were distributed in the areas of Pasni, Gwadar and Panjgur by the ERC's office in Pakistan.
The ERC had launched its seasonal Ramadan campaign under the theme 'Ramadan Continuous Giving' before Ramadan began.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Watch the video below:
The campaign will benefit around 1.8 million people in the UAE and 44 countries around the world.
The ERC's programmes include 'Iftar Meals', 'Zakat Al Fitr', 'Eid Clothing', 'Ramadan Food Parcels', and 'Iftar', totalling an initial cost of Dh37.6 million.
ALSO READ:
Fruits are significant during iftar as they provide essential nutrients and hydration after a day of fasting
Companies are pitching in to uphold the spirit of the holy month and give back to those in need
DXB is the world's busiest international hub that welcomed 86.9 million passengers last year
The Holy Month is the best time to explore the different mosques across the country and here area a few unmissable ones
'I am overjoyed. I feel there is light everywhere. I have a lot of feelings inside me, which cannot be expressed in words,' one convert said
Having recently relocated to the UAE and away from family, they were swiftly embraced by the spirit of the holy month in the Emirates
As they navigate the holy month away from homes, they find solace in their faith, the support of community, and the power of technology to bridge the gap
More families are playing together, too, as the community gathers for tournaments and charitable events