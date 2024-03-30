Watch: More than 4,000 workers sit together to spell out 'Ramadan in Dubai' in mass iftar

The violators — nabbed in the first two weeks of Ramadan — will be subject to a minimum fine of Dh5,000 and up to three months in prison
More than 4,000 workers from 75 nationalities sat together for iftar forming a huge human tableau spelling out ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ in Arabic.
The feat was organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (Iacad) to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day on the 19th day of Ramadan.
“It is the legacy of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who showcased the power of giving as practised by the UAE, fostering the values of solidarity with fellow humans wherever they are,” noted Iacad director-general Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi. “The UAE today is counted among the countries most looked up to for charitable and humanitarian work.”
The community iftar featured more than 75 nationalities sitting together. Additionally, 100 volunteers from various government entities and members of the community participated.
On the sidelines of the event, participating and sponsoring entities offered various types of services to the workers and conducted educational courses and workshops on first aid. Free medical check-ups were also provided by the Dubai Health Authority.
Mohammed Musabeh Dahi, Iacad acting executive director of Charitable Work Sector, said: “Zayed Humanitarian Day stands for solidarity, cooperation, and compassion among people. It is an occasion to recognise and celebrate humanity.”
Latifa Alqemzi, general manager of DP World Charity Foundation, added: "The legacy of Sheikh Zayed is an inspiration for people of today and for future generations.”
