Watch: First-ever runway iftar at Dubai International Airport

The different ways in which festivals are celebrated across the world give them a character and vibe unique to the place
Against the backdrop of planes taking off and touching down, a group of employees at Dubai International Airport (DXB) held a first-ever iftar on the runway, symbolising a sense of community and the coming together of different cultures.
In a video shared by DXB on Wednesday, staff of various nationalities can be seen setting up the iftar table set on the tarmac and placing customary Ramadan treats, including dates, fruits, sweets, refreshing beverages, and traditional Arabic dishes.
“The collaborative effort fostered a shared sense of purpose for the special occasion, enhancing the overall experience,” noted DXB.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Iftar or breaking of the fast began with the setting sun and the employees can be seen not only passing food and drinks, but also sharing stories and forging bonds.
“We celebrate the values of empathy, compassion, and unity that resonate across all communities, fostering a stronger sense of camaraderie and mutual respect among our team members,” noted Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer of Dubai Airports.
“This novel airside initiative underscores our commitment to promoting inclusivity and cultural understanding. It’s truly heart-warming to witness employees from varied backgrounds and cultures come together to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan and showcase the many ways DXB can create memorable and enjoyable experiences,” he added.
DXB is the world's busiest international hub that welcomed 86.9 million passengers last year. It is connected to 262 destinations across 104 countries through 102 international carriers. DXB is expected to receive 88.8 million passengers this year.
ALSO READ:
The different ways in which festivals are celebrated across the world give them a character and vibe unique to the place
Despite fasting during Ramadan and facing a demanding work schedule, Yasir remains undeterred by the challenges he faces during his job
Sheikh Mohamed and his entourage, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, joined the congregation for iftar
The Holy month is a time for practising kindness and compassion. It is the time of being charitable towards our fellow human beings
Stores offer bundle deals for electronics to encourage customers to buy more while creating a value add to the purchase
Renowned chef Ali Fouad tries to recreate the Middle Eastern flavours he grew up eating and gives it his own touch
The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
More than 150,000 iftar boxes will be distributed during the holy month of Ramadan