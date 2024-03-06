UAE

UAE: Ramadan work timings for government employees in Ajman announced

Circular addresses a number of provisions, including remote work options for 70% of staff, suspension of nursing breaks for women during the holy month

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 6:25 PM

Ajman has announced Ramadan working hours for its government employees. The timings are as follows:

- Monday to Thursday, 9am to 2.30pm

- Friday, 9am to 12pm

The announcement, which was made by the The Human Resources Department of the government of Ajman, also included an option for government departments to implement a flexible work system according to their needs. This is provided each employee meets the total number of hours as per the Ramadan timings.

On Fridays, departments can allow remote working for up to 70 per cent of their employees. They must ensure smooth work flow and an appropriate number of employees present to let operations run efficiently.

The government bodies that work with in a shift system must determine the start and end of shifts during the holy month according to their needs. The number of hours per shift must not exceed five and a half hours.

The nursing hours that female employees are usually allowed will be cut during Ramadan.

Web Desk

