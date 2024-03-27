UAE: How this newlywed couple are embracing their first Ramadan together

Photos: Supplied

As the holy month reaches its midpoint, a newlywed couple from different cultural backgrounds are embracing their first Ramadan together.

Dania Al Darra, a 26-year-old Canadian of Syrian origin, and her Lebanese husband, Ghanem, are discovering the beauty of sharing their diverse customs and culinary delights during this sacred time.

“It’s been really fun because we are both learning about each other’s preferences, in food, culture and Ramadan routine,” Dania told Khaleej Times.

Dania, who was born and raised in the UAE, has taken on the responsibility of preparing iftar meals for herself and her husband. Being newly married, she has been learning to cook iftar dishes daily and experimenting with different recipes to cater to their unique preferences.

Blending food traditions

While cheese sambosa (also known samosa or samboksa), have always been a staple in Dania's family, Ghanem prefers sambosas filled with potatoes or veggies. Determined to create a harmonious blend of their culinary backgrounds, Dania has mastered the art of making both types of sambosas, delighting her husband with the perfect combination of flavours.

Soup plays a central role in their iftar meals and they have discovered a shared love for Mulukhiyah, a dish made from the leaves of Nalta jute, which they cook with chicken instead of serving it as a soup.

Another favourite is Kousa bil laban, a combination of Zucchini cooked with yogurt and white rice. To add a touch of Dania's Syrian heritage, they occasionally enjoy Fatta, a layered dish consisting of bread, yogurt, eggplant, and hummus. And, of course, they never forget to savour the refreshing taste of Vimto, a quintessential Ramadan drink.

"This Ramadan is different because this time I'm the one who's cooking," Dania said. "I always need to think about what to make tomorrow, considering both our preferences and what we enjoy eating together.”

Dania and Ghanem also cherish the opportunity to combine their cultural practices. Dania fondly recalls her family's tradition of enjoying Tamarind juice during Ramadan.

In her childhood when she visited Syria, an old man dressed in traditional attire would roam the markets, carrying an ornamental copper jug filled with tamarind syrup. Customers would flock to him, purchasing a cup of the refreshing drink, often taking souvenir photos.

Although Dania doesn't personally enjoy Tamarind juice, her father has a deep affection for it, and she ensures it is available to him during their iftar gatherings.

Balancing work and iftar preparations

Working remotely from home allows Dania to finish her work by early afternoon, giving her ample time to prepare for iftar. They break their fast with dates and water, followed by praying Maghrib together. Then, they come together to enjoy the prepared iftar meal.

Staying fit during Ramadan is essential to both Dania and Ghanem. After iftar, Ghanem heads to the gym, and Dania occasionally joins him. However, this Ramadan has been marked by numerous invitations to iftar gatherings at both their parents' homes. As newlyweds, they have had the opportunity to witness and understand each other's family routines for the first time, strengthening their bond and deepening their connection.

A new chapter unfolds

As the sun sets and the remainder of Ramadan unfolds, Dania and Ghanem found this month as a new chapter in their long life together as a husband and a wife. Ramadan has given them the chance to know each other in a different spiritual way, far away from the hustle and bustle of a normal daily routine.

“We are creating a new routine that blends our traditions and values, allowing us to forge our path as a newlywed couple," said Dania.

