UAE: Get discounts, win prizes up to Dh1 million during Sharjah Ramadan festival

UAE families have been flocking to Sharjah Ramadan Festival (SRF) markets to buy essentials ahead of Eid Al Fitr, availing themselves of the premium offers and products at competitive prices. The festival is witnessing a remarkable turnout of shoppers across diverse shopping centres in the emirate.

Visitors can enjoy discounts and win prizes and shopping vouchers in various raffle draws while indulging in heritage-themed programmes and activities complementing the myriad of enticing promotions offered by exhibitors.

Offering an exciting array of captivating surprises in the world of shopping, the 34th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival is proceeding with the giveaways of purchase vouchers, as part of the Dh1 million prize pool.

Vouchers and prizes are distributed among shoppers as a form of “Eidiyah”- the tradition of giving cash as a gift during Eid Al Fitr.

The first tranche of vouchers, totalling Dh300,000, has already been given away to shoppers, while the remainder (Dh700,00) will be handed out during the numerous events and competitions held at the shopping centers and destinations across the festival’s pavilions throughout its remaining days. The event is slated to run until April 13.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at the Sharjah Chamber, emphasised that the huge influx of visitors during the festival is a testament to the Chamber's success in organising the event and its commitment to enhancing each season with a plethora of surprises and exclusive offers.

He pointed out that the event encompasses diverse shopping promotions and offers, as it features the ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah as well as the 'Souq Al Freej' market, providing the emirate’s residents and visitors with an extensive range of offerings that cater to the requirements of both the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. This presents an ideal opportunity, characterised by perfect timing, to fulfil community needs at competitive prices.

For his part, Mohammed Obaid Al Khayyal, the chairman of the Raffles Committee for Sharjah Ramadan Festival (SRF), noted that the festival promises further numerous valuable prizes and gifts to be offered to the emirate’s residents and visitor though an upcoming array of activities and events.

He added that the event provides an opportunity for attendees to indulge in a unique shopping experience that boasts special promotions and enticing discounts of up to 75 percent on a diverse range of household goods and essentials at competitive prices, offered by thousands of participating retail outlets.

These stores and outlets feature international brands, as visitors can capitalise on the massive discounts on various products, including essential household items, electronics, fashion, and beauty essentials, and much more.

As an integral component of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, the 'Souq Al Freej' market keeps its momentum showcasing a diverse array of products curated by small and medium-sized businesses’ owners, productive families, and entrepreneurs.

Similarly, the ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition, held at the Expo Centre Sharjah, continues to draw a massive crowd from the emirate’s residents and visitors.

