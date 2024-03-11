UAE braces for rainy start to Ramadan 2024

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

UAE residents should brace themselves for more rain in the initial days of Ramadan, which will begin on Monday.

On Tuesday, some regions of the country might encounter mild to moderate rainfall, as highlighted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, residents need not fear the return of severe weather conditions, as the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) declared the end of these on Sunday.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on Sunday, Dr Ahmed Habib a climate expert at the NCM, said, “Currently, there is a temperature rise. However, come Tuesday, we will experience the influence of a North-westerly wind causing temperatures to decrease. Expect cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, particularly in the northern regions of the UAE, with a slight possibility of light rain.”

He emphasised that Ramadan this year falls within the first transitional period (spring) between the winter and summer seasons.

“During the initial half of Ramadan, the weather in most regions is expected to be mild, with temperatures generally increasing in the latter part of the month. Night and morning temperatures are anticipated to remain mild to pleasant. Looking at the long-term forecast for April, it suggests that rainfall is projected to be below the average, considering that the typical precipitation for this month across the country is 9mm. The highest recorded 24-hour rainfall in previous years occurred on 21 March 2020, reaching 100.4 mm in Jumeirah,” added Habib.

According to the climatic statistics for this month, the average maximum temperature ranges between 29°C and 34°C, with maximum temperatures reaching approximately 45°C in some inland areas during daytime.

The average minimum temperature ranges between 18°C and 21°C, with the lowest minimum temperature reaching approximately 3°C in some mountainous or inland areas during the early morning hours.

Highest weekend rainfall

Meanwhile, Dr Habib also pointed out that Al Ain’s Khatam Al Shaklah received the highest amount of rainfall as thunderstorms pounded the UAE over the weekend.

The region located at the UAE-Oman border experienced 78mm of rainfall over a span of two days, a significant amount considering the country's average annual precipitation ranges from 140 to 200mm.

Fujairah’s Al Farfar received 77.4mm of rainfall from March 8 to 10. Dubai’s Al Marmoom received 74.2mm and Lahbab, 65mm. Umm Al Quwain received 68.6mm of rainfall. Including Khatam Al Shaklah, these were the five areas that received the highest amounts of rainfall as unstable weather conditions prevailed in the country over the weekend.

Cloud seeding missions

During this period, the UAE conducted six cloud-seeding operations on Saturday, leading to a notable rise in rainfall within the country last week.

Habib said, “Nineteen cloud seeding missions were undertaken in the past week and six were undertaken yesterday (Saturday). These missions targeted clouds with favourable conditions, characterised by strong updrafts and high humidity. These missions aimed to enhance rainfall in the country.”

However, despite the prior caution issued by authorities regarding the adverse weather conditions, the heavy rainfall across the country caused extensive disturbances, including road closures, vehicles submerged in water, significant traffic congestion, and waterlogging.

ALSO READ: