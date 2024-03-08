UAE: 368 prisoners to be released in RAK ahead of Ramadan

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 6:36 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 6:39 PM

The Ruler of RAK has ordered the release of 368 prisoners ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan and pledged to settle their financial liabilities on the advent of Ramadan.

The prisoners' release comes as part of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi's keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and bring about stability to their families.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, gave his directives to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement Sheikh Saud's decision.

The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said that this noble gesture of Sheikh Saud reflects his keenness to give the inmates an opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families and loved ones during the holy month.

