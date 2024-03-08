UAE: 368 prisoners to be released in RAK ahead of Ramadan

Besides boxes of pastries and sandwich platters, ready-to-cook dishes for home gatherings are also flying off the shelves
The Ruler of RAK has ordered the release of 368 prisoners ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan and pledged to settle their financial liabilities on the advent of Ramadan.
The prisoners' release comes as part of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi's keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and bring about stability to their families.
On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, gave his directives to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement Sheikh Saud's decision.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said that this noble gesture of Sheikh Saud reflects his keenness to give the inmates an opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families and loved ones during the holy month.
ALSO READ:
Besides boxes of pastries and sandwich platters, ready-to-cook dishes for home gatherings are also flying off the shelves
In addition to fasting and offering prayers, generosity is a major element for Muslims during the holy month
Circular addresses a number of provisions, including remote work options for 70% of staff, suspension of nursing breaks for women during the holy month
The 26-day event will also feature entertainment shows, games, various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls
Authority says school timings to not exceed five hours
The public is also reminded to keep receipts, which will come in handy in case of disputes
Official warns of up to Dh500,000 fine for those caught collecting donations illegally
Government agencies in the emirate can implement a flexible working system and adopt remote work policies on Friday